NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Saints, Bills

The New England Patriots' wide receivers corps received a makeover this week, as Mohamed Sanu was acquired via trade from the Falcons and Josh Gordon was placed on injured reserve. An eight-year veteran, Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown and was obtained for a second-round draft pick. New England's new-look offense hosts the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with the unbeaten Patriots giving the Browns 13 points, according to the current NFL odds for Week 8. Without Sanu, Atlanta is getting 3.5 points as a home underdog against Seattle, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. And on Sunday Night Football, the latest NFL odds list the Kansas City Chiefs as 3.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs will be without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who injured his ankle last week.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 8 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bills (-1.5) cover at home against the Eagles.

The Bills are 5-1 and on a two-game winning streak, having knocked off Tennessee in Week 5 and the winless Dolphins last week. Buffalo owns one of the top defenses in the NFL, allowing only 91.3 rushing yards and 15.2 points per game. Buffalo's offense doesn't do anything exceptionally well, but doesn't execute poorly either. Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 1,324 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions. Veteran running back Frank Gore leads the team with 388 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while receiver John Brown has caught 33 passes for 473 yards and a pair of scores.

Buffalo is 6-2 in its last eight games, while the Eagles, who have lost two straight and are in danger of falling out of the NFL playoff picture, are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven. The model says the Bills cover in over 55 percent of simulations. The under (43.5) also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks from the model: the New Orleans Saints (-10) cover as home favorites Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday could mark the return of Saints quarterback Drew Brees after he underwent surgery on Sept. 18 to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. New Orleans has been thriving despite Brees' absence, breaking off a five-game winning streak. That's been largely due to the play of backup QB Teddy Bridgewater, who has thrown for 1,370 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. Should Brees return this week, he could wear an external splint to protect his thumb. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) missed last week's victory against the Bears and is questionable to return this week as well.

Even without Bridgewater and Brees, the model projects the Saints to cover the spread in over 50 percent of simulations. New Orleans improves on an already stellar 5-2 record against the number.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge 49ers vs. Panthers NFC showdown.

NFL Week 8 odds

NFL Week 8 odds

New York Giants at Detroit Lions (-7, 49.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears (-4, 41)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+3.5, 54)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6, 41)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (-1.5, 43.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 48)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (-10, 48)

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (-5.5, 43)

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers (-5.5, 42)

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-6.5, 51.5)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-13, 46)

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5, 48)

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14, 43)