NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Chiefs, Patriots

The 2019 NFL schedule is underway, and the defending champion New England Patriots are looking dangerous once again after opening the season with a 33-3 blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers. New England is a 19-point favorite in the latest Week 2 NFL odds, up almost a field goal from where the line opened. The nearly three-touchdown spread is one of the largest NFL lines we'll see all season. Meanwhile, the Patriots' Super Bowl opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, will take on the New Orleans Saints in a rematch of last season's 2019 NFC Championship Game. The Saints beat the Texans on a 58-yard Will Lutz field goal as time expired last week, but they're three-point underdogs to the Rams, who beat the Panthers 30-27 on the road in Week 1. The three-point line is one of the smallest NFL spreads of the week. So which NFL odds should you attack this week? And which teams should be on upset alert? Before you make your NFL predictions for those games or any others, see the Week 2 NFL picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up

Now, it has examined the latest Week 2 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Patriots (-19) cover the largest spread of Week 2 in a win over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, avenging their stunning 34-33 loss to Miami last December.

The Patriots surged to the top of the 2020 Super Bowl odds with a dominant 33-3 win over the Steelers in Week 1. And they'll only get stronger with the addition of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is set to play in Week 2. The Dolphins, meanwhile, looked like perhaps the worst team in the NFL in a 59-10 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Pats cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, according to the model, while there's also value on the Over (48) because the model is projecting 49 total points.

Another one of the Week 2 NFL picks from the model: the Chiefs cover as eight-point road favorites against the Raiders on Sunday.

Kansas City lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill early on against the Jaguars last week, but that did little to slow down the Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up right where he left off after an MVP season, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading to the Chiefs to a 40-26 win on the road.

Sammy Watkins stepped into a starring role with Hill out and provided nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. After Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton beat Oakland's secondary to the tune of seven catches for 120 yards in Week 1, Watkins could be a matchup nightmare for the Raiders. His ability to create mismatches across the field is why the SportsLine Projection Model says Kansas City covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can also confidently back the over (53), which hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for Eagles vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5, 49.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3, 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 48)

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants (+2, 43.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 46.5)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+19, 48)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (+5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5, 43.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 46.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 45)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+8, 53)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3, 53)

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (+2.5, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 51)

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (+2.5, 45)