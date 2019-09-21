NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Steelers, Colts

Although quarterback change has been the NFL story of the week, one team that hasn't made a change is Detroit. The Lions continue to roll with Matthew Stafford heading into the Week 3 NFL schedule, as they are getting six points on the road at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in the latest NFL odds. Stafford has the Lions 1-0-1 so far after a disappointing Week 1 tie with the Cardinals and an upset victory over the Chargers in Week 2. One reason the Lions are undefeated is their defensive proficiency in the red zone, as Detroit ranks 11th in scoring defense after allowing only two touchdowns on seven opponent trips inside the 20-yard line. Now, will Stafford and company cover one of the largest NFL lines of the week? And even without wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released on Friday, the Patriots are 22-point home favorites in the latest NFL odds against third-string quarterback Luke Falk and the New York Jets. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has absolutely nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 3 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Steelers (+6.5) cover on the road against the 49ers.

The Steelers were among the teams decimated by the quarterback injury bug in Week 2, as Ben Roethlisberger injured his right elbow and will require season-ending surgery. With Big Ben out, the Steelers will turn to Mason Rudolph, who threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. Rudolph is in his second year in the Steelers' system and has his top collegiate receiver, James Washington, in Pittsburgh. Running back James Conner is expected to be at full strength Sunday after suffering a knee injury.

San Francisco is 2-0, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for just 463 yards and two touchdowns so far with two interceptions. The 49ers' running back combo of Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert have been quietly effective, combining for 281 yards, but neither has found the end zone yet in 2019. The model projects the Steelers to cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, with the over (43.5) hitting nearly 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 3 NFL picks from the model: the Colts cover as 1.5-point home favorites over Atlanta. Despite the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck, the Colts have still been competitive this season, taking the Chargers to overtime in the season-opener and then beating the Titans on the road last week.

There's no question that having Jacoby Brissett under center curtails their ability to attack down the field, so the Colts have adjusted by committing to running the football effectively behind a stout offensive line. They're second in the NFL in rushing so far in 2019 and averaging 5.5 yards per tote. Running back Marlon Mack is spearheading that effort with 225 yards so far through two games.

As for Brissett, even though the Colts' passing attack hasn't been explosive (6.1 yards per attempt), he's avoiding critical mistakes. Brissett is completing 69.1 percent of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns against one interception. The Colts have converted 51.9 percent of their third-down attempts with him at the helm. That's why the model has Indy covering well over 50 percent of the time, while the total goes under 47 in more than 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick for Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 43)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 45.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 52)

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6, 44)

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 47)

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-9, 43.5)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-22, 43.5)

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-22.5, 47.5)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 47.5)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (+2, 44.5)

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4, 44.5)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 48.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 43.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (+3, 47.5)

Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins (+4, 41)