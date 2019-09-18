NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Steelers, Vikings

Bettors have seen two of the largest NFL spreads in history hit the board in the Week 3, with the Dallas Cowboys going off as 21.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots laying 23 to the New York Jets. Dallas has rolled to a 2-0 start and will face a Miami squad in complete rebuilding mode. On Monday, the Dolphins shipped promising young safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for multiple picks and now have three first-rounders next year. The Jets, meanwhile, saw their quarterback situation get even worse when Trevor Siemian, already filling in for Sam Darnold (mononucleosis), hurt his ankle on Monday. Now, it'll be Luke Falk starting against a New England squad that has outscored its two opponents 76-3 thus far. The NFL odds will continue to move as kickoffs approach, injury news is released, and weather reports become clearer. Before locking in any Week 3 NFL picks on one of those matchups, or a tighter spread like Colts (-2) vs. Falcons, you'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has absolutely nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2.

The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 3 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Steelers (+6.5) cover on the road against the 49ers. Mason Rudolph will make his first start in place of the injured Roethlisberger, who was lost for the season in Week 2 with an elbow injury. The Steelers are optimistic, however, that they'll have running back James Conner, who left in Week 2 with a knee injury.

The model projects that Rudolph will throw for almost 250 yards. The Niners get the straight-up win, but Pittsburgh stays within the spread in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (43.5) because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 3 NFL picks from the model: the Vikings (-8) cover against the Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings were one of the most impressive teams in Week 1, dominating the Falcons 28-12 at home. They dropped a tight 21-16 game to the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 2, but the trends favor Minnesota in several areas. The Vikings have covered in 10 of their last 14 September games and they're also on a blistering 37-16 run covering at home.

Oakland, meanwhile, has stayed within the spread in just one of its last seven road games. The model is calling for almost 300 yards of passing from quarterback Kirk Cousins as the Vikings cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (43.5) is also a strong play because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5, 39)



Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5, 39)

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (-8, 42.5)

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 46.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 54.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-6, 44)

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-2, 47)

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-8, 43.5)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-23, 43.5)

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys (-21.5, 47)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 48)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4, 44.5)

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 47.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 43.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (+3, 49)

Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins (+4, 41.5)