Approaching the midpoint of the regular season with NFL Week 9, we're finally starting to see some NFL betting trends emerge in regard to the spread. Favorites have covered in 57.5% of games, while home favorites are at almost 59%. The Week 9 NFL odds have just six of the 14 games with the home team favored, but you can lean into these trends with your Week 9 NFL bets. Among the home favorites are the Lions (-8.5) versus Minnesota, the Packers (-12.5) against Carolina and the Rams (-14) versus New Orleans.



Despite those large NFL spreads, not every home favorite is giving a touchdown or more. Texans vs. Broncos has Houston as 1.5-point favorites as Denver comes to town.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $860 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,100.

Now, with the Week 9 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts are already locking in their picks.

Top Week 9 expert NFL prop picks from Matt Severance

Severance is a high-volume handicapper who returned over $2,010 for $100 players over the last two NFL seasons and is 46-26 (+839) over his last 72 NFL picks. One of his top NFL player props for Week 9 is Chicago going Under 27.5 points (-122) at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"I'm well aware of how bad that Bengals defense is. But I've watched the Bears forever. I'm not saying I can count off the top of my head how many times they have scored at least 28 points in a road game, but I'm probably not far off as it's not that many. Remember the last time: Oct. 5, 2023 at Washington. Would I go any lower on this (a couple of 26.5s on our board)? Nope. But the Cincy defense can't possibly play worse after allowing 39 points to the Jets and ex-Bear Justin Fields." You can see all of Nejad's NFL picks here.

Top Week 9 NFL expert picks from Sia Nejad

An expert and analyst across multiple sports, Nejad is 145-106-5 (+2123) on NFL bets since 2023. He is 4-1 (+278) over his last five NFL picks and is backing Green Bay (-12.5) to cover at home versus Carolina in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

"This line continues to be on the move and I'm going to go ahead and lock it in. Packers are at home and they're up against either Bryce Young or Andy Dalton behind an injury ravaged offensive line. That same offensive line undertook additional injuries on Sunday against the Bills. The Packers offense looks to be clicking off the bye and is getting healthier at the skill positions. I like the Packers to pull away and I'm not as worried about a back door cover regardless of who plays QB for Carolina." See all of Neajd's NFL picks here.

Top Week 9 NFL expert picks from Bruce Marshall

A legendary expert who was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter, Marshall has over 40 years of handicapping experience. He is 18-8 (+899) over his last 26 NFL ATS picks and is 5-1 over his last ATS picks in Colts games. He is backing Indianapolis (-3) to cover at Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Aaron Rodgers is not quite past his sell-by date, but his receivers aren't making enough difficult catches, too reliant upon DK Metcalf (especially if TE Pat Freiermuth is out). It was the defense, however, that alarmed vs. the Packers, as Sunday night became target practice for Jordan Love. Meanwhile the Colts are doing everything right in their 7-1 break from the gate, with Jonathan Taylor supplying the thunder on the ground and Daniel Jones the lightning thru the air. Play Colts." See all of Marshall's NFL picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 9 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes R.J. White, who is the site's all-time leading NFL expert and is one of this season's top experts as well, returning nearly $1,200 on his past 153 picks. He has five more picks on the board, including backing an underdog versus a team with a "major issue" in regard to injuries.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 9, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 9, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $860 or more for $100 players.