The NFL is rocketing down the stretch and there's certainly set to be some drama that unfolds as teams in both conferences try to nudge into a playoff spot. What could prove to be a key factor in those teams reaching the postseason or not is the health of the roster, which is what we'll be dissecting here as we turn our attention to Week 14. As is the case every week, injuries are set to play a key storyline, including in Jacksonville where the status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence is up in the air.

We'll monitor that situation and others as we roll through every final injury report for Week 14.

All NFL odds via SportsLine Consensus odds.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-1.5)

Neither White nor Dean practiced at all this week and subsequently have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Vea did not practice this week either, but the team is holding out hope he can suit up by listing him as questionable. Britt was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Landman, McGary and Onyemata did not practice with Atlanta this week after suffering injuries last week. Meanwhile, Terrell was a full participant on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. On offense, it looks like Hollins could be making his return after missing the last three games after he was a full participant throughout the week of practice.

Rams at Ravens (-7.5)

Higbee did not practice at all this week due to neck injury and the team is listing him as doubtful for Sunday. Meanwhile, wideout Puka Nacua does not carry a designation and logged back-to-back full practices after being limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

Lamar Jackson returned as a full participant during Friday's session and carries no designation for Week 14 after missing the prior practices due to an illness. Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't at Friday's practice, but the team was merely giving him a rest day.

Lions (-3) at Bears

Hooker continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and has ruled the rookie out despite logging a full week of practice. Meanwhile, Ragnow did not hit the field at all this week, while Rodriguez was limited.

After logging back-to-back days of no practice, Chicago ruled St. Brown out for Week 14. As for the three players listed as questionable, Ngakoue was a full participant on Friday, while Scott was limited and Jones missed the entire session.

Colts at Bengals (-2)

Indy will be without Smith after the tackle exited last week's game with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Taylor will continue to be sidelined due to a thumb injury that required surgery last week.

Boyd was limited both Thursday and Friday due to an ankle injury and is now officially questionable. Meanwhile, Reader popped up on the injury report on Friday and did not practice due to a back injury. He is officially questionable as well.

Jaguars at Browns (-3)

Lawrence is battling through an ankle injury he suffered last week and is giving himself a shot to play on Sunday with the Jaguars officially listing him as questionable against Cleveland.

Cleveland listed four players as questionable for Sunday. While Copper is questionable, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted on Friday that he still needs to clear concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Dorian Thompson-Robinson did clear protocol and did not receive a game designation for Week 14. However, the Browns have yet to name a starting quarterback.

Panthers at Saints (-5)

Williams missed his third-straight day of practice on Friday, so it was not too surprising to see him ultimately ruled out for Sunday. Meanwhile, Hurst has yet to clear concussion protocol and his father recently revealed he is dealing with post-traumatic amnesia. On a most positive note, Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and Vonn Bell (shoulder) have no injury status for this game meaning they are good to go.

New Orleans has a lengthy injury report coming into Week 14. Most notably, the team is listing Carr as questionable, but he was able to log a full practice on Friday. Meanwhile, Olave missed both Thursday and Friday due to an illness.

Texans (-3.5) at Jets



Schultz logged back-to-back DNPs after being a limited participant on Wednesday and has since been ruled out. He's the lone player currently set to miss Week 14, but Brown also did not practice Friday and is officially questionable with a knee injury.

After missing both Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, Hall and Franklin-Myers returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis and are officially questionable. Warren popped up on the injury report on Friday and was limited due to a hip injury.

Vikings (-3) at Raiders

The major news out of Minnesota is that star wide receiver Justin Jefferson carries no injury designation after practicing fully throughout the week. That means he is slated to return to the field after missing the last seven games due to a hamstring injury.

Miller has been dealing a shoulder injury since Week 10 and has been ruled out by the Raiders. Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to start at left tackle. While Crosby was listed as questionable, head coach Antonio Pierce expects him to be good to go.

Seahawks at 49ers (-11)

The Seahawks list plenty of players as questionable, but the biggest concern is Smith -- who didn't practice Friday. Seattle signed Sean Mannion to the practice squad in wake of Smith's injury, as Mannion would be the backup to Drew Lock if Smith were out. Brooks was limited Friday in practice, but Charbonnet and Walker were full participants (so they're expected to play).

The 49ers are also banged up heading into Sunday's game, but their key players are healthy for this one. Ben Bartch is expected to start at right guard if Burford can't go.

Bills at Chiefs (-1.5)

The Bills come into this matchup against Kansas City relatively healthy. Both Knox and Elam practiced fully all week despite their questionable tags. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Knox -- who had his practice window opened up this week -- "has a good chance" to play.

None of the four players Kansas City ruled out on Friday were able to practice this week, including Pacheco, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With him sidelined, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon should see an increased workload.

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5)

Perine is the only player with an injury designation for the Broncos, not practicing Friday after being a full participant over the last two days of practice. He'll be a game-time decision for Sunday but Denver has Jamaal Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin at running back.

The Chargers will have two backup defensive players questionable, while Leonard is out. Michael Davis is expected to get the start at cornerback. Palmer is still on the 21-day practice window.

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5)

Eagles : No injuries to report.

: No injuries to report. Cowboys: T Matt Waletzko (shoulder) OUT

Philadelphia did not give any player a game designation for Week 14, including tight end Dallas Goedert. The veteran is set to make his return after missing the previous three games due to a forearm injury.

Dallas has just Waletzko out for Sunday, but he is on his 21-day practice window. Everyone else is good to go.

Titans at Dolphins (-13), Monday

Titans : TBA

: TBA Dolphins: TBA

Analysis to come.

Packers (-6.5) at Giants, Monday

Packers : TBA

: TBA Giants: TBA

Analysis to come.