Welcome to NFL Week 3, where Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to avoid an 0-3 start against the Minnesota Vikings, the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys will battle in Brazil, and we have a showdown of contenders on "Sunday Night Football" with the Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos.

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to a somewhat expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider for Week 3. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Derrick Henry score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a running back that was on fire in Week 1, then fell off in Week 2.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Texans RB David Montgomery (-105)

David Montgomery HOU • RB • #32 Att 26 Yds 70 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Ugly juice, but I'd use it as a parlay leg. David Montgomery and Woody Marks combined for 18 yards on 14 rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals in an ugly offensive performance where the Houston Texans failed to find the end zone. It was pretty shocking considering that Montgomery scored THREE times in his Texans debut against the Buffalo Bills!

This week, Houston faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that is statistically the worst in the NFL. In fact, the Colts are the third team in NFL history to allow 500 yards of total offense in each of their first two games of the season. There's a lot of pressure on the Texans to be the AFC South team that doesn't fall to 0-3. I have Montgomery finding pay dirt on Sunday.

2. Seahawks RB Jadarian Price (+150)

Jadarian Price SEA • RB • #8 Att 23 Yds 104 TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to move to 3-0 with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Washington is down its starting quarterback in Jayden Daniels, while the Seahawks defense has allowed a grand total of 17 points through two games. That's the fewest points allowed by a team through two weeks since 2013, per CBS Sports Research. Also, Sam Darnold will make his first start since suffering the "very unique soft-tissue injury." All this to me says that Seattle is going to run the rock.

Rookie running back Jadarian Price is still searching for that first career touchdown. He's turned 26 touches into 118 yards, but again, zero trips to the end zone. Let's take him to score on Sunday at plus money. It's worth noting that Price was listed on the injury report earlier this week with a chest injury, but was a full participant in practice Friday and carries no game designation into the weekend. Emanuel Wilson took over for Price in the fourth quarter last week, and rushed 21(!) times for 92 yards.

3. Bengals WR Tee Higgins (+175)

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 16 REC 8 REC YDs 154 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Bengals wideout Tee Higgins is off to a pretty hot start this year. He caught three passes for 59 yards in Week 1 vs. the Bucs, and then five passes for 95 yards against the Texans last Sunday, which led the team. Up next for the Bengals are the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. Their defense hasn't been a disaster, but Aaron Rodgers' offense sure has.

I like Higgins' price here because he's caught six touchdowns against Pittsburgh in his career -- which is tied for the most he's recorded against a single opponent. He's even caught touchdowns in each of his last two games against the Steelers! All the attention will be on Ja'Marr Chase, who caught two touchdowns last week. Higgins will have a shot.

4. Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. (+235)

Harold Fannin Jr. CLE • TE • #44 TAR 9 REC 7 REC YDs 75 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Cleveland Browns are riding high following their upset win over the Buccaneers, and Deshaun Watson gets to keep his job for the home opener against the Carolina Panthers. Call me crazy, but I think the Browns have a legitimate shot to upset the Panthers given that they will be without star linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Sure, Carolina assaulted Atlanta last week, but don't forget that this Panthers defense allowed 552 yards of total offense to the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Tight end Cole Kmet caught one of Caleb Williams' two passing touchdowns, and I think Harold Fannin Jr. can take advantage of Carolina's linebackers here. After catching just two passes for 21 yards in the season opener, Fannin got more looks on Sunday with five receptions for 54 yards. I like this flier at +235.

Fannin Jr. anytime TD + Browns ML = +490.

5. Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle (+210)

Jaylen Waddle DEN • WR • #17 TAR 13 REC 9 REC YDs 140 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Broncos thankfully bounced back in Week 2 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I say thankfully because they were the worst-looking team from Week 1. Bo Nix's new weapon in Jaylen Waddle got going with 138 yards on eight receptions -- and it was his highest yardage output over the last 22 games! However, he didn't find the end zone.

I think Denver is going to rely on Waddle Sunday night. The Rams allowed three passing touchdowns in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and zero rushing touchdowns. Let's take Waddle to score.

"Watching him go out there and have the success that he had and seeing the competitive nature that he brings to the sideline and to our room and to our offense, to our locker room … he has that same desire to want to be successful," fellow Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton said of Waddle. "And to watch him go out there and be able to put together plays and having a day like that — I think that's only the tip of the iceberg for him. We have more plays in our back pocket that we didn't even get to get to. And for him to be able go out there and do what he did and us be able to have the success, and him being able to go and put together a very efficient day today, it was very promising. And I look forward to seeing where that goes the rest of the season."