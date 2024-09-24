As if we didn't already know it, Mike Tomlin is a great coach.

He didn't need this season for us to know that, but his team's 3-0 start only reinforces how good he is doing his job.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC North with a 3-0 record, despite playing with what is essentially a backup at quarterback -- soon to be full-time starter -- in Justin Fields. The Steelers are doing it the Tomlin way, with a tough, nasty approach led by the defense with a running game and a few big passing plays on top. They have not allowed any team to score more than 10 points.

All those who had the Steelers undefeated at this point, please stand up? Not many of you who don't wear the team colors. Yet here they are as one of the remaining five undefeated teams. The quarterback controversy of the summer involving Fields and Russell Wilson seems like a long time ago.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 73.3 YDs 518 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has done a nice job of building the offense around Fields and his skill set and the running game. The defense remains, well, a Steelers defense. T.J. Watt can wreck a game and the secondary is much improved.

When the season began, I said the Steelers would be the worst team in their division, no matter who played quarterback. Steelers fans went nuts on X. So here goes: I was wrong. Cleveland is the worst team, while the Steelers are the best for right now.

They are up to fifth in my Power Rankings this week heading into a road game at Indianapolis against the Colts. After that, the schedule toughens up with games against the Cowboys (if they are any good) and the Jets in October.

We will know a lot more about the Steelers come November. For now, they are undefeated and playing their brand of football.

And once again we are reminded how Tomlin is one of the best in the league and a big reason why it's pure stupidity to say his team will be the worst in the division.

I know. I said it and I look like an idiot now. Go ahead and wave the Terrible Towels in my face. I deserve it. But just remember, it's early. Things change quickly in this league.