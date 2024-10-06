NFL Week 5 injury updates, inactives: All the latest news on injuries heading into kickoffs
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 5 of the NFL season
• 1 min read
It's Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others. The Giants offense took a big hit as star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is out for their matchup in Seattle and running back Devin Singletary is doubtful with a groin injury. Look for rookie Tyrone Tracy to step up in Singletary's place should he not play.
Some other players to keep an eye on include: Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (questionable with a hamstring), Browns star TE David Njoku (high-ankle sprain), and Colts QB Anthony Richardson (doubtful).
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.
