NFL Week 5 injury updates, inactives: All the latest news on injuries heading into kickoffs

It's Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others. The Giants offense took a big hit as star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is out for their matchup in Seattle and running back Devin Singletary is doubtful with a groin injury. Look for rookie Tyrone Tracy to step up in Singletary's place should he not play.

Some other players to keep an eye on include: Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (questionable with a hamstring), Browns star TE David Njoku (high-ankle sprain), and Colts QB Anthony Richardson (doubtful).

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.