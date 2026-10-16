Week 6 of the NFL is sure to bring drama. The Kansas City Chiefs are the only unbeaten team remaining in the AFC, and the two NFC undefeated teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the AFC contains all three of the league's goose-egg teams. The Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers are all still looking for their first win at 0-5.

There are some obvious stand-out games, but there are also some under-the-radar matchups that you should have circled. Here are the three you shouldn't miss.

Panthers vs. Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Philadelphia Eagles' season may actually be cursed. They sit at 2-3 and are on a three-game losing streak, but what may be worse than all that is that they will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts, ruled out due to a superficial blood clot. Add the hamstring injuries to running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith and things look rough.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young has been playing well, so the difference in quarterback situation is major.

Head coach Nick Sirianni is going to find himself in the hot seat very soon, and his job is officially on watch with their offense looking stale. The Eagles are entering desperation mode, especially if they fall to 2-4, so I am interested to see what Philly prepares as the situation heads towards dire.

The Panthers have been an interesting watch for me this season. They're in a loss, win, loss, win pattern this year, so pinpointing them as a team hasn't been easy. A team coming off a bye has never lost to a team coming off an international game, so based on that, the Panthers have the edge. From quarterback to schedule to trajectory, these teams appear headed in opposite directions.

Bears vs. Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Bears could get quarterback Caleb Williams back this week, which makes this a game to watch. Williams was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday as he looks to return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the last three weeks.

The Bears are coming off a blowout loss to the Packers, while the Falcons are coming off their first loss since quarterback Michael Penix returned.

This run game intrigues me.

Chicago ranks first in the league in rushing yards with 866, and Atlanta is right behind the Bears. The Bears are second in the league in touchdowns on the ground with 10, and the Falcons are fourth in that category with eight. I am excited to see who can outrun the other, especially with each team's run defense being strong so far this year.

Saints vs. Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Giants got lucky last week with a tie against the Washington Commanders and are also lucky to be sitting at 3-1-1 despite the injury to quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants are atop the NFC East for the first time since 2015 and with the rest of the division struggling, they really could end the regular season with hats and t-shirts.

New York isn't without their struggles, though, and the quarterback situation has a chance to change at some point this season. Jameis Winston is not consistent.

The Saints sit at 1-4, and, as their schedule suggests, they have their fair share of problems. As they look for their second win, the unreliable Giants are a team they could beat. While New York is in the best spot they've been in recent history, they're not a sure bet, and the Saints could take advantage of that.

Even with the better record, the Giants come in as underdogs, and I'm looking forward to seeing how this one shapes out, how it impacts two rocky divisions, and whether it will lead to different quarterback decisions.