NFL Week 6 inactives, injury tracker: Latest player news, updates

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 6

Injuries have become even more prevalent around the NFL this season as several of the league biggest stars have missed significant amount of time. Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game with the Baltimore Ravens (hamstring) while Brock Purdy is also out for the San Francisco 49ers (toe).

Those are the notable quarterbacks out for Week 6, while there is a notable starter that is a game-time decision. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) is listed as questionable for this week. If Murray doesn't play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start. 

While Jackson is out for the Ravens, wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder) is questionable heading into the 1 p.m. games. Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable. For the 4 p.m. games, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (illness0 is questionable but expected to play. 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib) is questionable. 

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

Jets inactives vs. Broncos: No Allen Lazard
Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 12:36 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:36 am EDT
 
Broncos inactives vs. Jets: Jonah Elliss OUT
Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 12:34 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:34 am EDT
