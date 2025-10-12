NFL Week 6 inactives, injury tracker: Latest player news, updates
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 6
Injuries have become even more prevalent around the NFL this season as several of the league biggest stars have missed significant amount of time. Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game with the Baltimore Ravens (hamstring) while Brock Purdy is also out for the San Francisco 49ers (toe).
Those are the notable quarterbacks out for Week 6, while there is a notable starter that is a game-time decision. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) is listed as questionable for this week. If Murray doesn't play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start.
While Jackson is out for the Ravens, wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder) is questionable heading into the 1 p.m. games. Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable. For the 4 p.m. games, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (illness0 is questionable but expected to play. 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib) is questionable.
Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.
-
2:34
Week 6 On-Site Preview: Patriots at Saints
-
2:01
Week 6 On-Site Preview: Chargers at Dolphins
-
0:24
This Just In: Kyler Murray Out For Week 6
-
2:11
Week 6 On-Site Preview: Browns at Steelers
-
2:10
Week 6 On-Site Preview: 49ers at Buccaneers
-
2:34
Week 6 On-Site Preview: Bengals at Packers
-
2:42
NFL News & Notes: Shedeur Sanders Named Backup QB For Browns
-
1:07
NFL News & Notes: A.J. Brown Downplays Meeting After Loss
-
3:06
Jaxson Dart Leads Giants To TNF Win
-
0:36
BREAKING: QB Lamar Jackson (Hamstring) Out vs Rams Sun, 1 ET
-
3:01
Giants Defeat Eagles On TNF
-
1:51
Jermaine Eluemenor On His Impact As An American Cancer Society Ambassador
-
1:22
Jermaine Eluemenor on Growing Up In London And Discovering American Football
-
0:49
Jermaine Eluemenor on The Energy Jaxson Dart Has Brought To The Giants
-
1:10
NFL Week 6: Lions vs Chiefs (-2,5), O/U 52.5
-
0:59
Chiefs Drop Back Below .500 After Monday Night Loss
-
1:03
Lions Offense Firing On All Cylinders Since Week 1 Loss
-
0:27
JUST IN: NFL Will Probe Giants' Application of Concussion Protocol
-
2:16
OT Lane Johnson: Offense Needs To Be 'Less Predictable'
-
0:48
James Franklin catches HEAT from Penn State fans as he leaves field following third straight loss
-
0:51
Richard Johnson: 'Penn State Might Not Make A Bowl Game'
-
0:53
Curt Cignetti sounds off after Indiana's upset win: 'I kinda felt this coming in'
-
0:18
MUST-SEE: Indiana's go-ahead TD to Elijah Sarratt in fourth quarter
-
0:13
PICK-SIX FOR DUCKS: Oregon freshman Brandon Finney ties game with 35-yard INT return
-
0:40
Noles going down in flames: Pitt hands No. 25 Florida State another loss
-
1:23
Bryant McFadden: 'Today was a statement game for Alabama'
-
0:48
Where Does Belichick and UNC Go From Here?
-
0:31
MUST SEE: Mariners Walk It Off In 15 Inning Thriller To Advance To ALCS
-
1:06
Bowden: "One Of The Greatest Postseason Games We've Ever Seen"
-
0:25
Breaking News: Aces Sweep Mercury for 3rd Title in Franchise History
-
0:47
Middlebrooks: Tigers Ran Bullpen Thin