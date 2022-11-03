We are at the halfway point of the regular season, and the trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror. There was an astounding number of moves Tuesday, with some notable names now playing football in new places, which we'll get to enjoy as soon as this weekend. As we look at the Week 9 slate, it's worth pointing out that we have a large number of teams on bye: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers. While we won't see them this week, they'll be trying to get healthy for the stretch run.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the final injury report for the Thursday night matchup and go through a rundown of all the initial injury reports that have come out across the league as we look forward to Week 9.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Davis and Scott are the only two players listed on Philadelphia's final injury report of the week, and both have been ruled out due to ankle injuries. Neither practiced all week. As it relates to Davis, the first-round rookie was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Houston has ruled out wideout Nico Collins after he was unable to practice all week due to a groin injury. This offense could be without even more firepower on the offensive side of the ball due to the club also listing Brandin Cooks as questionable. He did not participate in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but the final session of the week was merely a walkthrough, so the injury report is an estimation. Still, Cooks' status is worth monitoring after he wasn't dealt at the trade deadline and seemingly upset with that outcome.

The Chargers are thin at wide receiver, and that may not be changing any time soon, as both Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Williams will reportedly miss at least four weeks with a high-ankle sprain, but the thought was that Allen, who has already missed five games, would return following the team's bye week. However, Allen had a setback while training, per ESPN, putting his status for Week 9 in doubt. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (knee) were the other Chargers who didn't practice. In positive news, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. cleared concussion protocol and practiced in full.

Atlanta designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return off injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice window. Patterson missed the past four games after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. While it's unclear when Patterson will actually play in a game for Atlanta, this is a promising step in that direction.

Cornerback Xavien Howard and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram received veteran rest days, while Terron Armstead (toe) was held out, which has become common since he suffered the injury. Tackle Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (personal reasons) also didn't practice. Among the limited participants were newcomers Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson, who are getting eased into the flow of things after arriving from Denver and San Francisco, respectively. The notable full participants on the injury report were wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), free safety Jevon Holland (wrist), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and defensive end Christian Wilkins (hand).

Offensive lineman Larry Borom was the only player missing from Bears practice as he is dealing with a concussion. Fellow offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (back) was limited, as were defensive backs Kyler Gordon (hip) and Eddie Jackson (hip).

After his 118-yard, three-touchdown day against the Falcons, running back D'Onta Foreman was given a veteran rest day Wednesday. While he was held out, the club did have Chuba Hubbard (ankle) back on the practice field on a limited basis. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and defensive end Amare Barno (knee) were also limited. Meanwhile, cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), safety Juston Burris (concussion) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) were held out of the session.

As expected, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not practice as he works his way back from a hip injury that will sideline him for several weeks. Meanwhile, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was on the injury report, but the Bengals will not see him for the rest of the season after he reportedly tore his ACL against the Browns on Monday night. Other players to miss practice were tackle La'el Collins (rest), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring), cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf). Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) and wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) were limited.

Aaron Rodgers' right thumb appears to be feeling better, as he practiced on a Wednesday for the first time since Week 5 (albeit on a limited basis). However, he was without rookie wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion), who joined tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot) cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) as nonparticipants. Some good news for the Packers: wide receiver Allen Lazard was limited after missing last week's game with a shoulder injury.

The biggest injury concern for the Lions right now is with D'Andre Swift. The explosive running back returned from a three-game absence against the Dolphins on Sunday, but he did not practice Wednesday due to ankle and shoulder injuries. "We probably gave Swift one too many carries," Campbell said of Swift, who gained 33 yards on 10 combined touches. "We love Swift. Glad he's out there, but he's not back. He's given us what he has, but it's just not... you know, and so maybe give another one of those carries to Jamaal."

Other Lions who didn't practice were cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), tackle Matt Nelson (calf), cornerback AJ Parker (hip), tight end Brock Wright (concussion protocol) and tackle Penei Sewell (personal reasons). Among the notable limited participants were center Frank Ragnow (foot), defensive end Charles Harris (groin) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back).

The Colts held out running back Jonathan Taylor to begin the week of practice after he aggravated the right ankle injury that has been bothering him throughout the season against Washington. Head coach Frank Reich said the team will monitor him throughout the week and then see where he is at as it relates to his status for Sunday in New England.

Four Patriots didn't practice and seven were limited. Among the nonparticipants were center David Andrews (concussion), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), running back Damien Harris (illness) and safety Devin McCourty (not injury related) -- thought it seems as though the latter two will play Sunday. Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), who missed the Jets game, were among those who did limited work, along with defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), safety S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), wide receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle).

Jordan Poyer was not a participant in Bills practice Wednesday and NFL Media reports that his elbow injury has him considered to be week-to-week. Meanwhile, running back Taiwan Jones (knee), guard Rodger Saffold (veteran rest) and linebackers Matt Milano (oblique) and Von Miller (veteran rest) also did not practice. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel), tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were limited. Head coach Sean McDermott also did not rule out Tre'Davious White getting some snaps Sunday against New York. The All-Pro corner was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday and looks to be on his way to his long-awaited 2022 debut, which makes Buffalo even more dangerous defensively.

The Jets had a short injury report, with wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) as the only nonparticipant. Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), guard Nate Herbig (hand), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) and wide receiver C.J. Uzomah (shoulder) were all limited.

The Commanders opened up pass rusher Chase Young's practice window after he began the year on injured reserve. It's unclear if Young will make his return to Washington in Week 9 against Minnesota, but it's a significant development for one of its core players. At practice, the club was without linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck). Tight ends Logan Thomas (calf) and Cole Turner (concussion) were limited.

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, one of three nonparticipants for the Vikings, is week-to-week with a calf injury. Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (neck) were limited.

Jacksonville is pretty healthy heading into Week 9, listing only wideout Jamal Agnew (knee) on the initial injury report. He was limited Wednesday.

Much of the same for the Raiders. Wide receiver Davante Adams (illness), wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) were all limited, just as they were last week. While Adams and Hollins played last Sunday, Waller missed his second straight game. Perhaps the most notable development for Las Vegas was the absence of leading tackler Divine Deablo, who did not practice because of a back/wrist injury.

Wide receivers Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and DK Metcalf (knee) were limited Wednesday, just like they were last week before suiting up and helping Seahawks defeat the Giants. However, veteran wideout Marquise Goodwin (groin) did miss practice, as did outside linebacker Darrell Taylor (groin).

The Cardinals were without three starters along the offensive line against Minnesota -- tackle D.J. Humphries (back), guard Max Garcia (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (knee) -- and none of them practiced Wednesday. As for the running backs, James Conner (ribs) continues to be limited, but Darrel Williams (hip) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was held out of practice Wednesday (as was planned) as he rehabs an ankle injury. Sean McVay expects Kupp to play vs. the Bucs. Cam Akers missed practice due to personal reasons, but the disgruntled running back had a "positive conversation" with McVay on Wednesday morning, according to McVay (via The Athletic). There's hope Akers can be a part of the team moving forward after initially wanting a fresh start. The other players on the injury report were center Brian Allen, who didn't practice with knee swelling, and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) -- though it doesn't appear Jefferson suffered any setbacks in his return to the field last week versus the 49ers.

The Buccaneers are dealing with more issues on the offensive line, as guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) both did not practice. Meanwhile, pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. remains in concussion protocol. In positive news, Tampa Bay's banged-up secondary is getting healthier, with cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) practicing fully. Defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) also appears set to return after missing the Ravens game.

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, but he's unsure yet if he'll be able to play Sunday and have to miss his second straight game. Someone the Titans can't afford to lose is running back Derrick Henry, who was limited with a foot injury after racking up a whopping 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a win over the Texans. The most notable player to not practice was nose tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was out with an ankle injury. Fullback Tory Carter (neck), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness) were also sidelined.

Usually non-injured players are not highlighted here, but Kadarius Toney deserves inclusion because after missing five games with what was listed as a hamstring injury, the former Giants wideout wasn't even on the Chiefs' injury report Wednesday. It appears he'll make his debut Sunday. Only tight end Jody Fortson (quad/illness) did not practice for Kansas City, and only linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (hamstring) was limited.