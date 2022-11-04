Alex Smith. Colt McCoy. Mark Sanchez. Josh Johnson. Case Keenum. Colt McCoy again. Case Keenum again. Dwayne Haskins. Case Keenum again. Dwayne Haskins again. Kyle Allen. Alex Smith again. Dwayne Haskins again. Alex Smith again. Taylor Heinicke. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Taylor Heinicke again. Garrett Gilbert. Taylor Heinicke again. Carson Wentz. And now, Taylor Heinicke again.

While Kirk Cousins has provided stability behind center for the Vikings, Washington has scrambled at the position ever since he left for Minnesota in the 2018 offseason. On Sunday, the teams meet with the Vikings off to their best seven game start since 2009. The Commanders, meanwhile, have rallied to get back to .500, though quarterback questions still persist. Here's a look at both teams in Cousins' first trip back to his old stomping grounds.

When the Vikings have the ball...

The Vikings offense may not be putting up hugely different surface-level numbers from last year, but make no mistake: This year's unit is significantly better than last year's in several key aspects.

Vikings Last Two Seasons 2021 2022 TD rate (per drive) 22.4% 25.9% Red zone TD percentage 62.3% 66.7% Success rate 48.0% 51.5%

(NOTE: A play is a "success" when it gains 40% of yards to go on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and/or 100% on 3rd or 4th down)

One key difference for this year's offense is the early-down passing. Minnesota's passing rate on 1st and 2nd down this year ranks 12th in the NFL. Last year it was 22nd. Kevin O'Connell has done a stellar job using Kirk Cousins' biggest strength -- play action passing -- on these early downs (third-highest play action rate), balancing aggressive and safe throws. Check out this play, where the entire right side of the field is cleared out for Justin Jefferson on a crossing route.

The Vikings love crossing routes out of play action. Only the Dolphins have run more play action plays with at least one crossing route, and nearly the exact same play results in another big gain here.

A huge component of Cousins' play action acumen is his ability to throw the ball accurately and with pace while moving to either his left or his right. He flips his hips quickly and delivers accurately.

Expect to see a lot of play action in the red zone as well. Cousins leads the league with 19 play action dropbacks in the red zone, and his six touchdowns on these throws are second in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes' seven. Furthermore, the Commanders are among the league's worst teams defending play-action passes.

The Vikings' running game is starting to get on track, and that's in large part thanks to an offensive line that has the fourth-best run blocking grade this year according to Pro Football Focus. Minnesota is averaging a league-high 5.6 yards per carry against eight-man boxes, and that's not only due to blocking.

This is a terrific play call and play design given how much the Vikings use play action and use fullback C.J. Ham (#30) in the run game. Both J.J. Watt (#99) Victor Dimukeje (#52) are out of position as soon as the ball is pitched, and the linebackers -- having just followed Irv Smith Jr.'s (#84) pre-snap motion -- are nowhere to be found.

The Commanders will be a stern test here: They have the league's second-best defensive success rate against the run

When the Commanders have the ball...

For all of Heinicke's shortcomings, the one major plus -- one that's made him a viable starter when needed -- is his mobility. And given the Commanders' offensive line struggles (36.6 pressure rate allowed, sixth-highest in NFL), mobility is exactly what they've needed behind center, and something Carson Wentz couldn't provide.

Carson Wentz vs. Taylor Heinicke This Season Wentz Heinicke Sack rate (with NFL rank) 9.0% (36th) 4.5% (9th) Sack rate when pressured (with NFL rank) 25.8% (34th) 8.6% (2nd)*

(Out of 41 QBs with at least 50 dropbacks)

* Only behind Justin Herbert

Heinicke's ability to extend plays has provided a once-stagnant Commanders offense just a bit of life. It's still far from perfect or even "solved," but it's come up big in several crucial situations, including a must-have-it 4th and 1 against the Colts over the weekend.

It certainly doesn't always look conventional, but it worked. Heinicke is taking 2.95 seconds to throw on average, eighth-longest among 41 quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks. Wentz, meanwhile, was taking just 2.62 seconds on average, 26th-fastest.

A second advantage of Heinicke's mobility comes in the play action game. The Commanders call play action passes on over 19 percent of their plays this season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. Heinicke has been much better in those areas compared to Wentz.

Wentz vs. Heinicke on play action This Season Wentz Heinicke Expected points added per dropback 0.09 -0.18 Yards per attempt 7.8 6.5 Comp pct 71.4% 58.3% Passer rating 106.1 84.9

This is not meant to be an excoriation of Wentz, but rather a look into how Heinicke has injected some life into the offense. There are several categories in which Wentz compares favorably to Heinicke, especially in downfield passing. Under five percent of Heinicke's passes have been at least 20 yards downfield; Wentz was at over 18 percent. Heinicke also has a higher interception rate than Wentz, and it could be worse. Heinicke has had three potential interceptions dropped over the past two weeks; only Tom Brady and Tua Tagovailoa have had more.

The Vikings, for their part, have been solid when opposing quarterbacks try to extend plays, and they have racked up seven interceptions overall, tied for ninth in the NFL. Minnesota is also tied for ninth in sacks and 12th in pressure rate. And for every good play Heinicke makes when faced with pressure, he'll make one or two bad ones, including this one last week.

It's similar to this play the Vikings made last week against another mobile quarterback, Kyler Murray. There's pressure off the edge, no room to escape backward, contact on the throw and an easy interception as a result.

Watch for a big game from Za'Darius Smith, whose 8.5 sacks are tied for the league lead. The Vikings line Smith up all over the place, and he has wreaked havoc on opponents from off the edge and up the middle.

