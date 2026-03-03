Odafe Oweh's breakout couldn't have come at a better time for his bank account. And with the Chargers not using their franchise tag on their standout pass rusher acquired midseason, he's now just a few days away from cashing in.

Oweh, who just turned 27, had zero sacks across the first five games of the season for the Ravens before being traded to the Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman. In his new home, Oweh exploded: 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games and then a three-sack, two-forced-fumble domination in the wild card round against the Patriots.

Oweh is a superb athlete. He ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day, helping vault his draft stock. The Ravens traded up to take him with the penultimate pick of the first round. He posted 13 sacks across his first three seasons before a 10-sack 2024.

Still, it's his 2025 performance that will catch teams' eyes. Oweh is the No. 7 player in Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents. Oweh showed strong improvement creating pressure and turning those pressures into sacks on the West Coast.

Odafe Oweh career by team (incl. playoffs) Ravens Chargers Sacks per game 0.35 0.81 Pressure rate 12.7% 16.5% Sack-to-pressue rate 11.7% 26.9%

Oweh's market should feature plenty of suitors. Edge defenders at his age, with his career trajectory, physical tools and recent production will garner interest from almost any team. Five that could be at the top of this list are ...

Los Angeles Chargers

Even though they didn't use a tag on Oweh and have not agreed to a long-term deal, the Chargers could still be the front-runners in what will surely be a competitive race. After all, Los Angeles has over $80 million in effective cap space, second-most in the NFL behind the Titans, per Over The Cap. Oweh was an integral part of one of the NFL's best defenses, and even with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter gone (coincidentally to become the Ravens' head coach), outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney remains in place. Perhaps Oweh favors staying where his breakout happened. The Chargers, who also have Khalil Mack hitting free agency, have the deep pockets to make it happen.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are already down their top pass rusher from the past few years as Trey Hendrickson is set to hit free agency. Fellow starter Joseph Ossai will do the same. The Bengals were 23rd in sack rate last year, and 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart had a quiet debut campaign. The Bengals have plenty of money to spend -- over $40 million in effective cap space -- and a desperate need to field a defense that can at least somewhat complement their explosive offense. Oweh would be a good starting point in free agency.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have stressed getting younger, faster, longer and more athletic this offseason after a dreadful 2025. Oweh fits all of those descriptors. The Commanders' sack leader in 2025 was Von Miller, who turns 36 this month and is hitting free agency. Next were Jacob Martin, 30, who is also going to hit free agency, and Dorance Armstrong, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury. Washington has the No. 7 overall pick and could look for EDGE help there, but that shouldn't preclude them from pursuing a player in/entering his prime, too. Washington has over $63 million in effective cap space.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco finished dead last in sack rate and 30th in pressure rate last year. An early-season ACL tear for Joey Bosa didn't help matters of course, but the 49ers were in the business of looking for a complementary pass rusher across from him even before he got hurt, and his injury only exacerbated what was a clear weakness. Enter Oweh, who in this case wouldn't even be changing states from his previous location. Oweh would instantly solidify the pass rush, which will have Bosa and several youngsters including 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams (torn ACL) back in 2026. San Francisco has over $33 million in effective cap space.

Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh has already broken ground on his demolition and reconstruction of the Titans' defense. Tennessee released two starters including safety Xavier Woods last week and then traded interior defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat to the Jets for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II a day later. Saleh's scheme requires speed and athleticism, two traits Oweh has in bulk. The Titans have the most money in the NFL (over $81 million), and in Saleh, they have an aggressive defensive-minded head coach who wants to wreak havoc. Oweh's age and upward trajectory fit what the Titans are trying to build. Adding Oweh to Johnson, All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and maybe a draft pick -- it shouldn't be ruled out at No. 4 overall, even with Oweh in the fold -- would be a strong way for Saleh to make his mark and build from the trenches up.