The Tennessee Titans entered Wednesday with almost $100 million in cap space, the most in the NFL. That number increased after the team decided to release veterans Lloyd Cushenberry and Xavier Woods with the official start of free agency just two weeks away.

Tennessee will save about $3.4 million in salary cap space by parting with Cushenberry, who was released with a failed physical designation. They'll save roughly $4 million in cap space by releasing Woods, a veteran safety who played in 11 games last year before a hamstring injury ended his season.

A former third-round pick of the Denver Broncos, Cushenberry was released less than two years after the Titans signed him to a four-year, $50 million contract. An Achilles injury, however, sidelined him for the final games of the 2024 season. He played in 15 games this past season after starting the year on the team's physically unable to perform list.

Despite going 3-14 last season, the Titans have put themselves in a position to make a significant leap in 2026. In addition to having the most salary cap space in the NFL, the Titans are also armed with eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft that includes the No. 4 overall pick.

Speaking from the combine, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said that the team is going to "attack both acquisition periods" while alluding to the upcoming free agency period as well as April's draft. It appears, based on Borgonzi's comments, that the Titans are putting an added emphasis on the draft.

"You're trying to build a team and a locker room and a culture, and you do that through the draft," he said during an interview with Pat McAfee. "We're certainly going to have our hand in free agency as well, and there's going to be some great opportunities to add some players in free agency. But really, through, the draft is where you have to build that foundation initially. ... You've got to build it through the draft."

While the Titans' decision to release Cushenberry and Woods creates new voids in terms of building the roster for 2026, Tennessee clearly has the recourses to fill those voids this offseason.

As it currently stands, the Titans' depth chart at center is led by soon-to-be free agency Corey Levin and 2025 undrafted rookie Drew Moss. Kendell Brooks, a fellow former undrafted rookie who has spent the last two seasons in Nashville, is currently slated to replace Woods in the starting lineup .

While the Titans will undoubtedly address both of positions this offseason, the team will likely continue to prioritize improving other areas of greater need on their roster, specifically pass rusher and the skill positions.