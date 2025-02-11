Going into Super Bowl LIX, one of the biggest storylines revolved around whether the Kansas City Chiefs could become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Although the Chiefs came up short, there actually was some history made in the three-peat department: Eagles offensive lineman Darian Kinnard became just the second player in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

You might want to go ahead and remember that name, because there's a good chance he's going to be a trivia answer for the rest of time.

Kinnard has been in the NFL for three seasons and he's won a Super Bowl in each of those seasons. In 2022, the Chiefs selected him with a fifth-round pick and although he only played in one game as a rookie, he still got a ring after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

In 2023, Kinnard spent the season on the Chiefs' practice squad and although he didn't play a single regular-season snap, he still got a ring after the Chiefs beat the 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII.

After the 2023 season, the Chiefs clearly didn't know that Kinnard was their good luck charm, because they let him walk away. In February 2024, he signed a futures contract with the Eagles. During the regular season, he only saw action in two games: He played three snaps against the Bengals in Week 8 before earning a start in Philly's season finale against the Giants where the Eagles benched their starters.

In the leadup to Super Bowl LIX, Kinnard admitted that he was probably a little "spoiled" by all the winning that he's already done in his young career.

"I guess I can say I'm kind of spoiled when it comes to that, three years in, two rings and possibly going for a third," Kinnard said, via the New York Post. "It's pretty exciting. Sunday, we'll figure out which side gets a third."

In the end, it was the Eagles who came out on top, which means Kinnard is now a three-time Super Bowl champion. Although he was inactive for the game, he'll still be getting a ring.

Kinnard now joins Ken Norton Jr. on the list of players in NFL history who have won three Super Bowls in a row. That's right, there are only two people on the entire list. If the Chiefs had won on Sunday, a total of 29 players would have joined Norton on the three-peat list, but with the Eagles winning, Kinnard is the only active player with a three-peat.

Kinnard's claim to fame used to be that he was a distant cousin of Dolly Parton, but now, his claim to fame is that he's done what the Chiefs couldn't do: He pulled off a three-peat.

The former Kentucky star has actually never lost a bowl game. During his four years at UK, he played in four bowls games and the Wildcats went 4-0.