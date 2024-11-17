Packers vs. Bears score: Green Bay blocks Chicago's 46-yard FG to secure 20-19 victory

The Chicago Bears gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle, but the Packers pulled out another miracle in the 207th edition to seal a 20-19 road win in Week 11. Green Bay has now won a rivalry record 11 games in a row against Chicago.

The host Bears drove down to line up a game-winning, 46-yard field goal for stellar kicker Cairo Santos, who hit on kicks of 53 and 27 yards, but Packers second-year defensive lineman Karl Brooks blocked the kick to preserve a Green Bay win and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love's connection with wide receiver Christian Watson made the difference for Green Bay on an afternoon in which the offense struggled with bouts of inconsistency. Watson caught all four of his targets for a career-high 150 yards. Almost each catch led to a Green Bay score. His 25-yard catch set up running back Josh Jacobs' seven-yard touchdown that put the Packers back on top 14-13 in the third quarter. Jacobs totaled 76 yards rushing and a score on 18 carries. Watson hauled in a 48-yard catch through double coverage that set up Green Bay with a first and goal from the eight. That was the only time they didn't score off a Watson big play as they turned the ball over on downs.

His 60-yard catch-and-run on a diving grab in which he then got up and sprinted down to the Bears 14 put Green Bay in position to take the final lead of the day, 20-19, on a one-yard quarterback sneak score by Love. The Packers quarterback threw for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 13 of 17 passing while rushing for another 18 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams grew up on Sunday as it appeared that he was going to be the QB to power his team to victory with a game-winning drive. He clawed Chicago out of a third-and-19 on his own 21 thanks to consecutive sacks with just two minutes left to play. Williams connected with Rome Odunze for 16 yards on third and 19 and then Keenan Allen for 21 yards on fourth and three. He hit a diving Allen out to the left for 12 yards, which set up Santos' game-winning field goal attempt. Williams ran for a career-high 70 yards on 14 carries, consistently picking up first downs with his legs, while throwing for 231 yards on 23 of 31 passing. Running back D'Andre Swift added 71 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 39-yard rushing score.

What's Next

The Packers (7-3) return home to Lambeau Field to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. The Bears (4-6) have now lost four in a row after their Week 7 bye, and they will host the 8-2 Minnesota VIkings in Week 12.

