Packers vs. Bengals live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for Week 6

Joe Flacco makes his debut for Cincinnati against Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers

Forty-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday in Week 6 after being acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday of a Week 6 matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1). 

That makes Flacco the first QB age 40 or older to start for multiple teams in a season since at least 1950, and funny enough, Sunday won't be his first start versus the Packers in 2025. Flacco's Browns triumphed over Green Bay 13-10 in Week 3 after Cleveland blocked the Packers' go-ahead field goal attempt to set up their own game-winning field goal. He threw for 142 yards and an interception on 21 for 36 passing in a defensive slugfest. 

Flacco's six interceptions rank as the third-most in the league, and he averages the second-worst expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.72) when pressure this season, which isn't a great combination with a Bengals offensive line that is allowing the second-highest quarterback pressure rate (42%) in the NFL this season. 

It's even worse when factoring in that Cincinnati will have to block Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, whose 25 quarterback pressures rank as the seventh-most in the NFL this season, and Packers Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary, whose 4.5 sacks are tied for the seventh-most in the NFL this season, fresh off of a Week 5 bye. Offensively for Green Bay, their backfield of quarterback Jordan Love and running Josh Jacobs is on fire: Love has thrown for 17 passing touchdowns and only 1 interception across his last 11 games, and Jacobs has 20 total touchdowns in 21 games with the Packers. 

Stay tuned to our live blog below to follow along with our expert analysis, highlights and updates throughout the game!

Where to watch Packers vs. Bengals live

