Packers vs. Broncos score: Bo Nix has another big night as Denver blows out Green Bay

Nix strengthened his case to be Denver's QB1

As expected, the Denver Broncos' varsity team rolled over the Green Bay Packers' junior varsity squad in the final game of the NFL's second preseason week. The Broncos' 27-2 win over the Packers was headlined by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who turned in his second impressive performance is as many outings. 

Making his first NFL start, Nix went 8 of 9 for 80 yards while leading the Broncos to scores on both of his two series of work. After leading the Broncos to a field goal on his first drive, Nix capped off his second and final drive with a short touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, his favorite target on Sunday night. 

While Denver played most of their starters, Green Bay decided to rest its starters two days after its joint practice with the Broncos. With Jordan Love and the rest of Green Bay's starters looking on, the Packers struggled to do much of anything on Sunday night. Green Bay would have been shut out if not for Zach Morton's sack of Zach Wilson late in the third quarter that resulted in a safety. 

We'll have a full breakdown of Sunday's game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog blow to relive the action in real time. 

Broncos win, 27-2 

Denver is now 2-0 on the preseason after defeating the Packers on Sunday night. Another impressive night for Bo Nix, who has all but confirmed his status as the Broncos' Week 1 starter. 

Good game as well for the Broncos' defense. Denver shut out the Packers' offense while holding GB to 3 of 13 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 3:03 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Wilson throws TD as Broncos extend lead 

Zach Wilson hit Tyler Badie on a perfectly-executed screen pass as the Broncos are now ahead 27-2. 

If this score holds up, it'll be the first 27-2 score in NFL history, via NFL Network. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 2:50 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 10:50 pm EDT
 
Orange Crush, Take 2 

It's been an extremely impressive night for Denver's defense, which has forced two turnovers and three turnover on downs, including on GB's last drive when DE Matt Henningsen stuffed RB Nate McCrary on fourth-and-1. 

Broncos' defensive depth really on display tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 2:44 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 10:44 pm EDT
 
Packers get on the board with a safety 

Packers defensive end Zach Morton got GB on the board with his end zone sack of Zach Wilson with 54 seconds left in the third. It's now a 20-2 game. Green Bay also gets the ball back. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 2:20 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Denver gets second turnover 

Rookie LB Jonah Elliss with a triple crown -- sack, forced fumble and recovered fumble -- while recording the Broncos' second turnover of the night. The turnover gave the Broncos the ball at the Packers' 23-yard-line. 

Zach Wilson under center now for Denver, who extend lead to 20-0. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 2:09 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 10:09 pm EDT
 
Broncos suffer injury 

Linebacker Jonas Griffith remained on the ground after making a tackle with 6:37 left in the third. He was immediately tended to by members of the team's training staff. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 2:03 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 10:03 pm EDT
 
Defense stepping up 

After the pick, Denver's defense forced a second turnover on downs. A holding call on the Broncos' first play of their ensuing drive ultimately ended their second drive of the half. 

It's been a tough start for Michael Pratt, who has replaced Clifford for the second half. He's 1 of 3 for -1 yards so far. Stidham is 6 of 11 for 65 yards with a pick in addition to his TD run. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 2:01 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 10:01 pm EDT
 
Packers D strikes back 

A tipped pass led to Kristian Welch's pick of Stidham that ends the Broncos' first drive of the second half. Earlier in the drive, LB Brenton Cox Jr. recorded the first sack of a Broncos QB this preseason. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 1:49 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Stidham makes it 17-0 

Keidron Smith's 56-yard pick of Clifford set up Jarrett Stidham's nine-yard TD run, stretching the Broncos' lead just before the half. 

Total domination so far by Denver, which is expected given that this game is pitting their starters against the Packers' backups. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 1:24 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 9:24 pm EDT
 
Night over for Nix 

Nix went two series, and led the Broncos to 10 points that included his TD pass to Tim Patrick. He went 8 of 9 for 80 yards and also ran three times for 12 yards. A very impressive outing for the first-round pick. 

Jarrett Stidham now under center for Denver. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 12:58 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 8:58 pm EDT
 
Nix hits Patrick for TD

Bo Nix caps off Broncos second drive with a short TD pass to Patrick, his favorite target so far. Nix has been utilizing the play-action so far, and did so again on the TD pass. Nix also showed poise under pressure before hitting Patrick for the score. 

Nix's big completion to Courtland Sutton earlier in the drive set up the TD. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 12:46 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 8:46 pm EDT
 
Nix, Broncos rolling as first quarter comes to a close 

Nix and the Broncos' offense will start the second quarter in Packers' territory. Nix had an excellent quarter. He's 6 of 7 so far for 55 yards that includes three completions to Tim Patrick for 28 yards. His only incompletion of the quarter was a throwaway after GB sniffed Denver's screen attempt. 

Broncos also running the ball well, too. They're up to 37 yards on eight carries, with Williams leading the way with 17 yards on three carries in addition to his one reception for 15 yards. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 12:40 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 8:40 pm EDT
 
Nix TD overturned 

Bo Nix stepped over the line of scrimmage on his initial TD pass to Javonte Williams. The TD was waived off, and the Broncos had to settle for a short FG, but it was a good drive for Nix, who went 4 of 4 for 26 yards (the pass to Williams didn't count against his stats). 

Nix connected on both of his attempts to Tim Patrick that included a nifty play that saw Nix fake a pitch before rolling out to the other side and hitting Patrick underneath. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 12:25 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 8:25 pm EDT
 
Packers suffer turnover on downs to start the game 

Two incomplete passes from Sean Clifford ended the Packers' first drive after four plays. He nearly hit Malik Heath for a big gain on third down before his fourth down pass was broken up. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 12:15 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 8:15 pm EDT
 
Broncos starters vs. Packers backups 

The team's had a joint practice on Friday, and that was used as a preseason game of shorts for the Packers, who will rest most of it not all of their starters tonight. That's not the case for the Broncos, who are playing most of their starters tonight, including start CB Patrick Surtain. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 12:05 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 8:05 pm EDT
 
'Bronco Mania' is back 

Great crowd in Denver for tonight's preseason game. Optimism is high in the Mile High City for the 2024 squad that is hoping to end the franchise's nine-year playoff drought. 

This fact that it's Bo Nix's first start is surely a reason why there's a nice crowd on hand, too. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 19, 2024, 12:02 AM
Aug. 18, 2024, 8:02 pm EDT
 
New-look Broncos

First look at the Broncos' new white top and orange bottom combo: 

Bryan DeArdo
August 18, 2024, 11:40 PM
Aug. 18, 2024, 7:40 pm EDT
 
TD rocking the new look 

Speaking of the Broncos' new threads, Hall of Fame RB and Super Bowl XXXII MVP Terrell Davis recently debuted the uniforms for the team's website. Davis famously ripped Green Bay's defense to the tune of 157 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos' Super Bowl win over the defending champion Packers. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 18, 2024, 11:31 PM
Aug. 18, 2024, 7:31 pm EDT
 
Tonight's big story 

It's easily the ongoing quarterback battle in Denver between Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. 

Stidham got the start last week against the Colts, but he and the Broncos offense did little in his two series of work. It was the complete opposite for Nix, who led Denver on four scoring drives that included his touchdown pass to Marvin Mims. Wilson also had success; he led Denver on two scoring drives and a 10-play, 62-yard drive that sealed the Broncos' 34-30 win over the Colts. 

Nix will make his first NFL start tonight and will do so against a Packers defense that will be without most -- if not all -- of their starters. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 18, 2024, 11:15 PM
Aug. 18, 2024, 7:15 pm EDT
 
Welcome! 

Welcome to our coverage of Packers-Broncos. This is your one-stop shop for updates, highlights and analysis of tonight's game, which is set to start in about an hour. The Broncos have already provided a teaser of which uniform they will wear this evening. As most of you probably know, Denver made significant changes to their uniform for the first time since 1997, when the franchise won its first of three Super Bowls. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 18, 2024, 11:00 PM
Aug. 18, 2024, 7:00 pm EDT

