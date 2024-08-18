Packers vs. Broncos score: Bo Nix has another big night as Denver blows out Green Bay

As expected, the Denver Broncos' varsity team rolled over the Green Bay Packers' junior varsity squad in the final game of the NFL's second preseason week. The Broncos' 27-2 win over the Packers was headlined by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who turned in his second impressive performance is as many outings.

Making his first NFL start, Nix went 8 of 9 for 80 yards while leading the Broncos to scores on both of his two series of work. After leading the Broncos to a field goal on his first drive, Nix capped off his second and final drive with a short touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, his favorite target on Sunday night.

While Denver played most of their starters, Green Bay decided to rest its starters two days after its joint practice with the Broncos. With Jordan Love and the rest of Green Bay's starters looking on, the Packers struggled to do much of anything on Sunday night. Green Bay would have been shut out if not for Zach Morton's sack of Zach Wilson late in the third quarter that resulted in a safety.

We'll have a full breakdown of Sunday's game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog blow to relive the action in real time.