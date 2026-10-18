Packers vs. Cowboys live updates: Can Dallas' defense slow down Green Bay on 'Sunday Night Football?'

In the Week 6 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Green Bay Packers play host to the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay is coming off a total destruction of the division rival Chicago Bears in Week 5, having improved to 3-2 with a 31-7 victory over Chicago. The Packers looked dead in the water a few weeks ago when they were blown out by the Atlanta Falcons on "Thursday Night Football," but they have stabilized over the last two weeks and are now looking for their third consecutive victory.

Dallas is coming off a disastrous loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, dropping to 2-3 against a team playing an undrafted rookie backup quarterback, Jalon Daniels. The Cowboys still have an explosive offense, but they also still have arguably the worst defense in the NFL, and that'll need to change if they want to save their season from going off the rails.

Will the Packers make it three in a row, or will the Cowboys get back on track? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Packers vs. Cowboys live