The Green Bay Packers look for their fourth consecutive victory as they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Packers (5-2) beat the Texans on a game-winning field goal, 24-22, while the Jaguars (2-5) beat the Patriots in London, 32-16. Green Bay has won the most recent three meetings, including a 24-20 home victory in November 2020. The Packers are 4-3 against the spread, while the Jaguars are 3-4 ATS in 2024.

Packers vs. Jaguars spread: Packers -3.5

Packers vs. Jaguars over/under: 49.5 points

Packers vs. Jaguars money line: Packers -188, Jaguars +157

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love is playing like the franchise player Green Bay had hoped after the departure of Aaron Rodgers after the 2022 season. In five games this season, Love has thrown for 15 touchdown passes, including nine in the last three weeks during the Packers' current winning streak. While he is still turning the ball over too frequently (eight interceptions), Love leads a balanced attack that is averaging 26.6 points per game (7th most in the NFL).

Free agent acquisition, running back Josh Jacobs, has only scored once in 2024 but has rushed for 540 yards in seven games. At receiver, the Packers are led by second-year standout Jayden Reed, who is first on the team with 452 yards receiving. Green Bay is fortunate to have one of the deepest groups of receivers in the NFL including Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks. Tight end Tucker Kraft has caught 21 passes for 264 yards and four scores. Against a Jacksonville defense surrendering 273.9 passing yards per game (second most in the league), the Packers offense should thrive once again in this matchup. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Trevor Lawrence hasn't played like the franchise quarterback Jacksonville expects but he has shown signs of turning that around lately. In the team's two victories this season, Lawrence has a quarterback rating of approximately 120, though in the five losses, he's failed to approach 100. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr., the team's first round pick in April, has been the team's leading receiver, catching 30 passes for 513 yards and four touchdowns in the team's first seven games. Veterans Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis have been a disappointment, with only 537 yards and three touchdowns combined.

Jacksonville has a potent 1-2 combination at running back led by Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. With Etienne out last week due to injury, Bigsby posted 118 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. With 415 yards compared to Etienne's 230, the Jaguars' backup has far outperformed their starter. Against a stingy Packers defense, Jacksonville's offense will have to step up significantly from their play this season in order to beat a tough opponent. See which team to pick here.

