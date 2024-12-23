Some sounds from the away team:
Packers vs. Saints live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'
Green Bay looks to keep pace in NFC North
Week 16 in the NFL wraps up from storied Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints.
This Monday night matchup admittedly means different things for each of these clubs. For New Orleans, they are merely playing out the string after being mathematically eliminated from the postseason. At this juncture, they are evaluating who they have and who could be a part of the team going forward while also trying to play spoiler down the stretch. As for the Packers, they are in the thick of the wild-card race in the NFC and could clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win. They'll look to again lean on Jordan Love, who is getting hot. Over the last four games, Love has seven total touchdowns and zero turnovers, leading the Packers to a 3-1 record.
So, will Love stay hot this holiday season? Or will the Saints pull off the upset as a two-touchdown underdog? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Packers vs. Saints where to watch
Date: Monday, Dec. 23 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Packers -14, O/U 43.5
Jordan Love leads the team out in front of the home crowd:
Fifth-round rookie Spencer Rattler is 0-3 as a starter thus far in his young career.
The reason Rattler is playing tonight is because Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with multiple fractures in his left hand, and he will likely be out for the rest of the season. He was starting to heat up before his latest injury, throwing seven touchdowns to only one interception in the last five starts since returning from an oblique injury.
The Saints are coming off of a 20-19 home loss against the Washington Commanders in which they failed to convert a game-winning two-point conversion with no time left after throwing a passing touchdown as time expired. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler came off the bench to complete 10 of his 21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown while playing all in the second half.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs' nine rushing touchdowns in the last five games are the second-most rushing touchdowns in a five-game span in Packers history. The only stretch with more was when Hall of Famer Jim Taylor had 11 in a five-game span back in 1962. Jacobs' 12 rushing touchdowns overall this season are already tied for his single season career-high with three games left to play.
Packers inactives: Jaire Alexander out
CB Jaire Alexander (knee) was questionable and is inactive. Corey Ballentine (knee), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), S Evan Williams (quadricep) were also inactive.
- LB Quay Walker
- WR Malik Heath
- S Javon Bullard
- CB Jaire Alexander
- S Evan Williams
- OL Jacob Monk
However, Jordan Love is 0-2 as a starter on Monday Night Football in his career with both being one-score losses against the Raiders and Giants in 2023.
Saints inactives: Derek Carr, Marquez Valdes-Scantling out
QB Derek Carr remains out with a left hand injury. RB Alvin Kamara (groin), WR Bub Means (ankle) and WR Chris Olave (head) were also ruled out ahead of Monday. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) was questionable and is out.
The Saints are 3-2 in their last five games, with both losses by one score, after starting 2-7 in 2024. They are looking to avoid losing at least 10 games in a season for the second time in the last three seasons.
It surprise some people that entering Week 16, Packers quarterback Jordan Love had led he entire NFL in touchdown to interception ratio (26-2), passer rating (114.8) and expected points added (EPA)/play (0.27) in Weeks 11-18 the last two seasons while ranking second in yards per pass attempt (8.3) and fourth in completion percentage (70%) in that span.
The Packers have scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games, the team's longest streak since the 2021 season. Only a seven-game such stretch of 30-plus points scored in 1963 is longer in Packers' history than the 2024 squad's current run of four in a row.
At 10-4, the Packers would be in first place in three divisions this season: the NFC South, the NFC West and the AFC South. However, they sit in third place in the NFC North. Green Bay is 10-0 vs. opponents with less than 12 wins this and 0-4 vs. opponents with 12-plus wins.
The New Orleans Saints (5-9) will be playing spoiler Monday night since they were eliminated from postseason contention with the Atlanta Falcons' win over the New York Giants on Sunday. New Orleans has now gone their fourth consecutive season without a playoff appearance. That's the Saints' longest stretch since they missed five seasons in a row from 2001-2005.
The Green Bay Packers (10-4) can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie tonight against the New Orleans Saints (5-9). That would give Green Bay consecutive postseason appearances and their fifth in the last six season all under head coach Matt LaFleur.
