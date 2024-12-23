Packers vs. Saints live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Week 16 in the NFL wraps up from storied Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints.

This Monday night matchup admittedly means different things for each of these clubs. For New Orleans, they are merely playing out the string after being mathematically eliminated from the postseason. At this juncture, they are evaluating who they have and who could be a part of the team going forward while also trying to play spoiler down the stretch. As for the Packers, they are in the thick of the wild-card race in the NFC and could clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win. They'll look to again lean on Jordan Love, who is getting hot. Over the last four games, Love has seven total touchdowns and zero turnovers, leading the Packers to a 3-1 record.

So, will Love stay hot this holiday season? Or will the Saints pull off the upset as a two-touchdown underdog? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Packers vs. Saints where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 23 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -14, O/U 43.5