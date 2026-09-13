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Packers vs. Vikings live updates: NFC North rivals square off in Kyler Murray's Minnesota debut

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Minnesota and Green Bay renew rivalry in Week 1

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The Green Bay Packers are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the 2026 NFL season, which is an Arizona Cardinals revenge game of sorts.

Minnesota is rolling with two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback after he spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in the desert. The 2019 NFL Draft's first overall pick will be going head-to-head with his ex-Cardinals head coach of the last three seasons (2023-2025), Jonathan Gannon, who is now the Packers defensive coordinator. Will Murray or Gannon exploit each other's insights into the other's tendencies on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota? 

For Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love leads what could be a dynamic offense with a tight end in Tucker Kraft, who just agreed to a contract extension just in time for the start of the 2026 season. Kraft signed a four-year, $75 million extension to become the NFL's third-highest-paid tight end 

Tune into our live blog below to find out in this NFC North rivalry clash!

Where to watch Packers vs. Vikings live

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Packers defense looks to make do without Micah Parsons to start 2026

Green Bay started 2025 with a 9-4-1 record with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, but after he went down with a torn ACL in Week 15 at the Denver Broncos, the Packers lost their final five games including the playoffs. They'll need to figure out how to simulate quarterback pressure without one of the league's best while he continues to work his way back from his gruesome knee injury.

Packers defensive with and without Micah Parsons, 2025 season including playoffsWithWithout

Record

9-4-1

0-4

PPG allowed

20.1

27.5

Total YPG allowed

294.6

405.5

Sacks per game

2.4

1.0

Third down conversion rate

39.3%

44.4%

 
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Could Justin Jefferson be Kyler Murray's new DeAndre Hopkins?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is fresh off the worst season of his career in 2025 with career lows in both receiving yards (1,048) and receiving touchdowns (2) with J.J. McCarthy as his quarterback. His 8,480 yards receiving are the most in NFL history through a player's first six seasons, and Jefferson is looking for a major bounce back with Murray in 2026. 

A clear driver in Murray's Pro Bowl-level success as the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback in 2020 and 2021 was the presence of a No. 1 option wide receiver in All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. When he was able to launch the ball deep downfield to Hopkins with regularity in the early 2020s,  Arizona's offense took flight, and the Cardinals made a playoff appearance in 2021, something the franchise had failed to do since 2015 when Carson Palmer was the starting quarterback. Without Hopkins, Murray's production was rather pedestrian.   

Kyler Murray career with and without DeAndre HopkinsWithWithout

W-L

17-14

21-34-1

Team PPG

27.0

22.0

Pass yards per attempt

7.5

6.7

Passer rating

98.4

89.0

* Vikings WR core: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings

 
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Packers will rely on MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Love's arm in Josh Jacobs' absence

Green Bay three-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs pled no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges at the Brown County Courthouse on Thursday. He was put on the NFL commissoner's exempt list in August while the league investigated his May arrest.

That means he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a suspension looming. That means 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd will take over as the Packers' RB1 in the meantime. He spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. 

 
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Jordan Love squares off against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitz

Since Flores became Minnesota's defensive coordinator in 2023, the Vikings lead the NFL with a 47.1% blitz rate. No other team in the entire league is above 40% in that span. In 2025, the Vikings led the NFL with a 49.5% blitz rate while no other NFL team was above a 40% rate last season. 

Packers quarterback Jordan Love profiled as a top 10 quarterback against the blitz in 2025 in numerous metrics including ranking second in the entire NFL in expected points added (EPA) per dropback when blitzed. 

Jordan Love when blitzed in 2025 season, NFL QB ranks
NFL QB ranks when blitzed in 2025

Pass yards

1,186

9th

Pass yards per attempt

8.3

6th

Pass TD

14

T-5th

Passer rating

109.5

5th

Sack rate

4.7%

7th

Expected points added (EPA) per dropback

0.33

2nd

 
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Kyler Murray looks to end struggles vs. Packers

Murray is 0-2 in his career against the Packers with just one total touchdown to three turnovers. He suffered a narrow 24-21 defeat at home against Green Bay on "Thursday Night Football" in 2021, and he and his Cardinals were blown out in Green Bay in 2024 by a score of 34-13. 

Packers quarterback Jordan Love (258 yards, 4 passing touchdowns and 1 interception on 22 of 32 passing) outdueled Murray (214 yards, 1 passing touchdown on 22 of 32 passing) in their matchup in 2024. 

 
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Which Kyler Murray will the Vikings be getting?

From 2022 to 2025, Murray missed 30 of his possible 68 games, and in the five games Murray played for the Cardinals in 2025, he struggled, averaging a career low 227.0 total yards per game. His 5-foot-10-inch, 207-pound frame may not be built to last as the 29-year-old enters his eighth NFL season in 2026.   

Since 2022 across the last four NFL seasons, his athleticism hasn't yielded much in the production department or the victory department. Murray has ranked as a bottom-10 quarterback among the 33 with 25-plus starts the last four years in multiple metrics. 

Kyler Murray since 2022, NFL ranks among 33 QBs with 25-plus starts in span
NFL QB ranks

Win pct

.390

26th

Yards per pass attempt

6.6

29th

TD pct

3.8%

28th

Passer rating

90.3

25th

 
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The Kyler Murray era begins in Minnesota

Murray signed a one-year deal in free agency with the Vikings this offseason after playing in just five games with Arizona in 2025 because of a foot injury. Murray's first seven NFL seasons have been statistically historic. He is one of just four players ever with 20,000-plus passing yards (20,460) and 30-plus rushing touchdowns (32) in their first seven seasons. The other three have all been NFL MVPs: Cam NewtonLamar Jackson and Josh Allen
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