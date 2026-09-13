Packers vs. Vikings live updates: NFC North rivals square off in Kyler Murray's Minnesota debut

Packers defense looks to make do without Micah Parsons to start 2026
Green Bay started 2025 with a 9-4-1 record with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, but after he went down with a torn ACL in Week 15 at the Denver Broncos, the Packers lost their final five games including the playoffs. They'll need to figure out how to simulate quarterback pressure without one of the league's best while he continues to work his way back from his gruesome knee injury.
|Packers defensive with and without Micah Parsons, 2025 season including playoffs
|With
|Without
Record
9-4-1
0-4
PPG allowed
20.1
27.5
Total YPG allowed
294.6
405.5
Sacks per game
2.4
1.0
Third down conversion rate
39.3%
44.4%