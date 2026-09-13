Packers vs. Vikings live updates: NFC North rivals square off in Kyler Murray's Minnesota debut

The Green Bay Packers are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the 2026 NFL season, which is an Arizona Cardinals revenge game of sorts.

Minnesota is rolling with two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback after he spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in the desert. The 2019 NFL Draft's first overall pick will be going head-to-head with his ex-Cardinals head coach of the last three seasons (2023-2025), Jonathan Gannon, who is now the Packers defensive coordinator. Will Murray or Gannon exploit each other's insights into the other's tendencies on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota?

For Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love leads what could be a dynamic offense with a tight end in Tucker Kraft, who just agreed to a contract extension just in time for the start of the 2026 season. Kraft signed a four-year, $75 million extension to become the NFL's third-highest-paid tight end

Tune into our live blog below to find out in this NFC North rivalry clash!

Where to watch Packers vs. Vikings live