The Carolina Panthers' first drive of the 2024 season looked a lot like their 2023 season. On the first pass attempt of his sophomore campaign, former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young threw an interception.

Young's pass intended for wide receiver Diontae Johnson was intercepted by Saints safety Will Harris, who brought the ball seven yards to the Carolina 40-yard line.

Here is a look at the play:

The Panthers, who were looking to turn things around from a disappointing last season, had more of the same on their very first play. Young is 2 of 5 passing with 18 yards, an interception and a sack so far.

At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers were down 17-0 to the home team. Carolina's drives so far have ended in an interception and two punts. The Saints drives have ended in a touchdown, a field goal and a touchdown.

Last season, Young had a record of 2-14 with 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. There were high hopes for the first overall pick, but he was unable to live up to them as he transitioned from college to the NFL.

The team still remains confident in Young, and often young quarterbacks need time to develop before they can break out. This is a big year for Young, and it didn't start with that confidence-building drive the team had hoped for.

In 2023, the Panthers ended with the worst record in the NFL.