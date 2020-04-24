Panthers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Carolina's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Panthers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Panthers made their first draft pick of the Matt Rhule era on Thursday, bringing in big defensive lineman Derrick Brown to lead the charge up front on the Carolina defense. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Carolina Panthers 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|7
|DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
|A+
|2
|38
|
|
|3
|69
|
|
|4
|113
|
|
|5
|148*
|
|
|5
|152
|
|
|6
|184
|
|
|7
|221
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Carolina Panthers 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 148 acquired from Redskins as part of Kyle Allen trade
