Panthers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Carolina's Round 2-3 selections

The Panthers made their first draft pick of the Matt Rhule era on Thursday, bringing in big defensive lineman Derrick Brown to lead the charge up front on the Carolina defense. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Carolina Panthers 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 7 DL Derrick Brown, Auburn A+ 2 38



3 69



4 113



5 148*



5 152



6 184



7 221





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Carolina Panthers 2020 draft trade notes