At 7-7 and just behind their adversaries in the NFC West standings, there are many ways the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 season can still go with just three games remaining in the regular season. With two division games to cap off their season ahead of them, they can either rally to earn their first playoff berth since 2019 and perhaps even win the NFC West outright, or they can stumble, miss out, and be left wondering what if. The first order of business towards an ideal outcome, though, comes in the form of a road trip to face a Panthers team that is capable of playing either to or well beyond its record.

After multiple competitive games and close losses to some of the best teams in the NFL suggested they were headed in the right direction, the Carolina Panthers took a step back last week and showed why they have earned their 3-11 record. Despite playing a sub-.500 Dallas Cowboys team at home, the Panthers turned the ball over four times and ended up being dominated by Dallas, 30-14.

The loss to the Cowboys marked a major setback for a Panthers team that had shown improvement before Week 15, setting the stage for a comeback in Week 16 and a chance for Carolina to get a home win for only the second time this season. And that chance comes against the Cardinals, who the Panthers have had the number of over the past decade -- and who cannot afford to slip up at this critical point in the year.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Cardinals



When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Panthers vs. Cardinals spread, odds

Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47 points.

Panthers vs. Cardinals recent series history

Carolina has won five out of their last six games against Arizona, a streak which includes arguably the greatest victory in the history of the franchise. The Panthers and Cardinals met at Bank of America Stadium in the 2015 NFC Championship, with the Panthers demolishing Arizona in the second half to advance to Super Bowl 50.