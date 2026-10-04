Fans of offense should be in for a treat when the Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football." The Week 4 clash pits two high-flying offenses against defenses that struggled to stop anyone through their first three games. Bryce Young is turning into a standout quarterback in real time, and the Lions feature the best wide receiver-running back tandem in the NFL with Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Points ought not to be hard to come by in this primetime battle.

Detroit scored exactly 31 points in all of its games thus far and came away with a pair of victories. The Panthers were off to a similarly prolific start but hit an unforeseen road block a week ago with their 21-18 loss at the Cleveland Browns. This is a difficult spot to find a bounce back, but Dave Canales' team upset two playoff teams a year ago and are built to hang with the league's third-highest-scoring squad.

With a win, the Lions would remain within close striking distance of the NFC North lead. The Panthers need a victory to avoid falling into a 1-3 hole and slipping behind in an NFC South that should be up for grabs until season's end.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Lions live

Key storylines

Panthers thin at cornerback: The Panthers opened the year with an elite cornerback tandem but lost both starters to injuries in Week 3. Carolina placed Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin) on injured reserve following the loss to the Cleveland Browns, and not only will they miss at least four games, but Horn could be done for the year with his torn muscle. There is no ideal time to insert two backups into the lineup, but this week against a high-octane offense is about the worst situation imaginable. Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans and rookie Will Lee III are the only available cornerbacks on the roster.

The Panthers opened the year with an elite cornerback tandem but lost both starters to injuries in Week 3. Carolina placed Jaycee Horn (quad) and Mike Jackson (groin) on injured reserve following the loss to the Cleveland Browns, and not only will they miss at least four games, but Horn could be done for the year with his torn muscle. There is no ideal time to insert two backups into the lineup, but this week against a high-octane offense is about the worst situation imaginable. Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans and rookie Will Lee III are the only available cornerbacks on the roster. Shootout potential: In addition to the Panthers' potential woes in the back end of their defense, the Lions have been unable to contain each of their three opponents this year and are in for another challenge to close out the first month of the season. Detroit ranks last in points allowed and is just 2 yards back of last place in yardage, too. Two subpar defenses and two prolific offenses square off in this contest, which makes Sunday night ripe for a high-scoring affair.

In addition to the Panthers' potential woes in the back end of their defense, the Lions have been unable to contain each of their three opponents this year and are in for another challenge to close out the first month of the season. Detroit ranks last in points allowed and is just 2 yards back of last place in yardage, too. Two subpar defenses and two prolific offenses square off in this contest, which makes Sunday night ripe for a high-scoring affair. Bryce Young's breakout: Hardly anyone saw it coming, but Bryce Young is the NFL's leading passer through three games. Perhaps his tremendous start should not come as too much of a surprise considering he finally found his footing last year under coach Dave Canales, but it is an eyebrow-raising development nonetheless. The former No. 1 overall pick appears more comfortable than at any point in what, until late last year, was a disappointing start to his career. He could have a field day against a Lions defense that ranks last against the pass.

Hardly anyone saw it coming, but Bryce Young is the NFL's leading passer through three games. Perhaps his tremendous start should not come as too much of a surprise considering he finally found his footing last year under coach Dave Canales, but it is an eyebrow-raising development nonetheless. The former No. 1 overall pick appears more comfortable than at any point in what, until late last year, was a disappointing start to his career. He could have a field day against a Lions defense that ranks last against the pass. Jared Goff in rare air: Only six quarterbacks in NFL history opened a season with 800 passing yards, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 70% completion rate across the first three games. Jared Goff is in that group, which also includes Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. That is not bad company. Goff is also one of just three signal-callers this year to start all three games and remain clean in the interception department. Combine that terrific play through the air with Jahmyr Gibbs' electric rushing production, and this Detroit offense is as well-rounded as they come.

Only six quarterbacks in NFL history opened a season with 800 passing yards, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 70% completion rate across the first three games. Jared Goff is in that group, which also includes Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. That is not bad company. Goff is also one of just three signal-callers this year to start all three games and remain clean in the interception department. Combine that terrific play through the air with Jahmyr Gibbs' electric rushing production, and this Detroit offense is as well-rounded as they come. Welcome to primetime: Carolina faces the longest active "Sunday Night Football" drought in the NFL but will finally snap a 10-year absence when it hosts Detroit. The last time the Panthers played on Sunday night was in 2016 when they dropped a 40-7 clunker to the Seattle Seahawks. Their return to playoff caliber earned them three primetime appearances this season, which is their most in a single year since that 2016 campaign which resulted in a trip to the Super Bowl.

Prediction

Carolina will have no answers for Amon-Ra St. Brown without its top two cornerbacks, and Jahmyr Gibbs has never seen a defense he cannot torch. And on the other side of the ball, the Lions own a beleaguered secondary of their own, and there is no reason to believe the league's worst pass defense will keep Bryce Young in check — especially if wide receiver Jalen Coker returns to the lineup. The Panthers posted 37 points in their Week 1 home shootout with the Chicago Bears and could outdo that number against an even leakier defense. In a game where one stop might be the difference, the home team holds the edge.

Pick: Panthers 38, Lions 34