At halftime of their Saturday evening wild card game, the Los Angeles Rams lead the Carolina Panthers 17-14.

On the opening drive of the game, the Panthers faced a fourth-and-1 from their own 45-yard line. They went for it, but Bryce Young's pass was batted down by Kamren Kinchens for a turnover on downs. The Rams then made quick work of their opening drive, which ended with Puka Nacua finding the end zone on a vertical route out of the backfield.

Later in the first quarter, Young threw over the middle for Jalen Coker, but there was a miscommunication between the two. Coker stopped on the route while Young thought he would continue, and the pass was tipped into the air and intercepted by Cobie Durant. The Rams again drove right down the field for a Nacua touchdown, which came on a bubble screen that was ruled a rushing attempt because the pass was thrown backward.

With the Rams leading by 10 points late in the first half, the Panthers forced a punt and thought they would be getting the ball back, but Trevor Etienne allowed the kick to bang off his face mask and Troy Reeder recovered it. Los Angeles drove deep into Carolina territory again, but failed on fourth-and-3, robbing the Rams of another scoring opportunity and creating one for the Panthers.

After a pass interference penalty on Quentin Lake, Young hit Coker for a big gain to get deep into Rams territory. After throwing incomplete on both first and second down, Young scrambled up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to pull the Panthers within three in a game where the Rams had seemingly been dominating for the entire first half.

Will the Rams hold onto their lead, or will the Panthers stage a comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the rest of the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

