Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Panthers vs. Rams live updates: Carolina looks to pull off huge upset of Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles

The Panthers are 10.5 underdogs as they host the Rams in the wild card round

By
1 min read

At halftime of their Saturday evening wild card game, the Los Angeles Rams lead the Carolina Panthers 17-14.

On the opening drive of the game, the Panthers faced a fourth-and-1 from their own 45-yard line. They went for it, but Bryce Young's pass was batted down by Kamren Kinchens for a turnover on downs. The Rams then made quick work of their opening drive, which ended with Puka Nacua finding the end zone on a vertical route out of the backfield.

Later in the first quarter, Young threw over the middle for Jalen Coker, but there was a miscommunication between the two. Coker stopped on the route while Young thought he would continue, and the pass was tipped into the air and intercepted by Cobie Durant. The Rams again drove right down the field for a Nacua touchdown, which came on a bubble screen that was ruled a rushing attempt because the pass was thrown backward. 

With the Rams leading by 10 points late in the first half, the Panthers forced a punt and thought they would be getting the ball back, but Trevor Etienne allowed the kick to bang off his face mask and Troy Reeder recovered it. Los Angeles drove deep into Carolina territory again, but failed on fourth-and-3, robbing the Rams of another scoring opportunity and creating one for the Panthers.

After a pass interference penalty on Quentin Lake, Young hit Coker for a big gain to get deep into Rams territory. After throwing incomplete on both first and second down, Young scrambled up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to pull the Panthers within three in a game where the Rams had seemingly been dominating for the entire first half.

Will the Rams hold onto their lead, or will the Panthers stage a comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the rest of the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Rams live

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 10 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Rams -10, O/U 46.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
Updating Live
(23)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams go three-and-out to start the half

GREAT pass breakups by Mike Jackson and then Jaycee Horn on first and second down -- each on throws intended for Davante Adams -- forced the Rams into third-and-10, and Stafford threw wide of Adams again on third down. Panthers have a chance to tie the game or take the lead early in the third quarter.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 11:23 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 6:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Puka drops a touchdown

Oh man... Puka was WIDE open on a double move against Jaycee Horn and had a free walk-in touchdown but he just straight up dropped the ball. Huge missed opportunity for the Rams to extend their lead.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 11:05 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 6:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young scrambles for a score

HUGE drive for Bryce. After a pass interference penalty on Quentin Lake, Young hit Jalen Coker for a big gain to get deep into Rams territory. After throwing incomplete on both first and second down, Young scrambled up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to pull the Rams within three points at 17-14.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 11:00 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 6:00 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams fail on fourth down

It looked like Matthew Stafford might have been able to scramble for a first down on fourth-and-3, but instead of tried to squeeze in a pass to Tyler Higbee and it fell incomplete. Huge stop for the Carolina defense.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:55 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams punt it right back... and recover a muffed punt

Disaster just struck for the Panthers. The defense got a much-needed stop when Davante Adams was open on a double move up the right sideline but Stafford overshot the throw, forcing the Rams to punt... but Trevor Etienne let the punt go off his face mask and the Rams recovered in Panthers territory.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:46 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:46 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers go three-and-out

Chuba Hubbard had an easy conversion available to him but dropped the pass on third-and-2. Rams have a chance to extend their lead to three scores before also getting the ball coming out of halftime. Panthers got a good punt down to the L.A. 11-yard line, though.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:39 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:39 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams settle for a field goal

L.A. got to just outside the red zone and faced third-and-3, where Matthew Stafford threw his first incomplete pass of the game as Davante Adams came down with the ball out of bounds. Harrison Mevis knocked the ball through the uprights from 46 yards out for a 17-7 lead.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:34 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chuba Hubbard cuts into the lead

Really nice drive from the Panthers to bounce back from the Nacua score. It's 7 plays, 65 yards and Hubbard plows into the end zone from a yard out. Tetairoa McMillan had a pair of nice catches to get the Panthers into scoring range and then a pass inteference in the end zone got them down to the goal line for the Hubbard score. It's 14-7 Rams.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:24 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Puka Nacua scores again

The Rams efficiently marched down the field for their second scoring drive which, like the first one, ended with Nacua finding the end zone. This time it's a quick bubble screen from 5 yards out, which they're calling a rushing attempt because the pass went backwards. He already has 5 catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, plus this rushing score, and there are still nearly three full quarters remaining in this game. The guy is ridiculous. It's 14-0 Rams.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:16 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young PICKED

Bryce pumped to his right and then stepped up to a throw over the middle but had some sort of miscommunication with Jalen Coker, who stopped on the route when Young seemed to think Coker would keep going. The ball got tipped into the air and then intercepted by Cobie Durant. Huge swing as the Panthers had moved into Rams territory for the first time.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:07 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:07 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ahkello Witherspoon update

Witherspoon jogged off the field after being looked at by trainers following the last play.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 10:02 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 5:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ikem Ekwonu update

Per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones:

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:55 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams stall after a first down

The Rams got rolling quickly on their latest drive with yet another pass to Puka Nacua but then got stuffed on third-and-1 from their own 31-yard line and kicked the ball back to Carolina. The Panthers now have another chance to cut into L.A.'s 7-0 lead.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:55 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers punt it right back

Carolina quickly punted the ball back to the Rams. Bryce Young had Tetairoa McMillan open over the top on third down against what looked like Cover-2 but wasn't able to get the ball up and down, overthrowing McMillan out of bounds. It was a good punt and the Panthers dropped the return man just outside the 5-yard line.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:50 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ikem Ekwonu update

Carolina's left tackle just got run over on a bull rush Josaiah Stewart and remained down after the play.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:47 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Puka Nacua gets the scoring started

It took all of four plays for the Rams to find the end zone on their first drive of the game. Three of those plays were completions to Puka Nacua, who got into the end zone on a seam route out of the backfield to get the Rams on the board with a 7-0 lead early on.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:41 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers fail on fourth down

In the first matchup between these two teams, the Panthers were terrific on fourth down, going 3-3 with two touchdowns. Well, they are already 0-1 on fourth down today. The Rams just came up with a stop on fourth-and-1, with Bryce Young rolling out to his right and being unable to find anyone, then getting his pass at the last moment batted down to the ground. Rams take over in Panthers territory.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:38 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young vs. Rams pass defense

Young didn't have a ton of pass volume in the first game between these two teams. He threw only 20 passes. But when he did throw, it was incredibly beneficial for Carolina. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, without throwing an interception, and he was also sacked only twice while rushing five times for 23 yards. The Rams are excellent up front on defense, but they can be leaky on the back end on occasion, as we saw in that first matchup. The Panthers will likely try to control the game with the rushing attack, but they need Young to hit on timely throws again.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:15 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Puka and Davante vs. Panthers CBs

Puka Nacua had "only" 6 catches for 72 scoreless yards in the first matchup against Carolina. Davante Adams had 4 catches for 52 yards, but he was on the receiving end of two of L.A.'s touchdowns. The pair of wideouts form one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL. In the first Rams-Panthers game, they didn't have to deal with Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, who is one of the best in the league himself. It'll be interesting to see whether Horn shadows one receiver or the other, or if the Panthers just stick with him and Mike Jackson (who also had a nice season) playing certain sides of the field.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 9:00 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 4:00 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers run game

In the middle of the season, Rico Dowdle went berserk and the Panthers looked like they had one of the best run games in the NFL. They topped 100 rushing yards in seven straight games, 150 yards in three of them and 200 yards twice. They slowed down for a few games after that, rushing for south of 80 yards in three consecutive games, but then they popped up with 164 yards in their win over the Rams. They're coming off their worst rushing performance of the season (19 yards) in Week 18, so we'll have to see if they can get going on the ground again on Saturday.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 8:45 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 3:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams out for revenge

Back in Week 13, the Rams headed into Carolina with a 9-2 record and sat atop the NFC. They were heavily favored over the Panthers, who were just 6-6 at the time. But things don't always go as you expect. Matthew Stafford turned the ball over three times. Bryce Young completed a pair of huge touchdown passes on fourth downs. And the Panthers upset the Rams 31-28, setting L.A. on a path that would lead it to blow its chance at the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye down the stretch of the season. Now, the Rams have their chance to exact revenge on the Panthers.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 8:30 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 3:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams inactives

No Terrance Ferguson for L.A. Could affect the Rams' ability/willingness to run their three-tight end sets.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 8:11 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 3:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives

Clean injury bill for Carolina after activating Robert Hunt from IR.

Jared Dubin
January 10, 2026, 8:09 PM
Jan. 10, 2026, 3:09 pm EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Historic NFC North Rivalry Set To Add One More Chapter On Wild Card Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Rams Look To Return To Form

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    How Panthers Repeat Week 13 Success vs. Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    NFL All-Pro Team Selections

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Should Dante Moore Enter The 2026 NFL Draft?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Can Raiders Rebuild Culture Around Fernando Mendoza?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Logan Ryan's Top 5 Playoff Performers: No.1 Josh Allen, Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Logan Ryan's Top 5 Playoff Performers: No. 2 Puka Nacua, Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Logan Ryan's Top 5 Playoff Performers: No. 3 Drake Maye, Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Logan Ryan's Top 5 Playoff Performers: No. 4 Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Logan Ryan's Top 5 Playoff Performers: No. 5 Matthew Stafford, Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Mike McDaniel Expected To Interview For Open OC Jobs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Tua Tagovailoa's Future With The Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    3:56

    Breaking Down The Dolphins Head Coach Search

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Sam Darnold Looks to Avoid Another Playoff Collapse

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Jordan Love Champions Injury-Riddled Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Justin Herbert: 0 Playoff Wins, 2 Historic Losses

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Josh Allen's 'Golden Ticket' to Reach Super Bowl LX

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    How The Jon-Eric Sullivan Hire Could Impact Tua Tagovailoa

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    DOWN GOES NO. 2! Wisconsin hands Michigan its first loss of the season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Highlights: Rangers at Bruins (1/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    HERE HE COMES, MIAMI: Fernando Mendoza sounds off after Indiana demolishes Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    No Moment Is Too Big For Fernando Mendoza

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Indiana Proves They Are By Far The Best Team In The Country

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Matchup To Watch: Miami's Front 7 vs Indiana's Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Highlights: Rockets at Trail Blazers (1/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    NCAAM Highlights: Miami Ohio at Toledo (1/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Packers Enter Playoffs On 4-Game Skid

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    On-site Recap: Mario Cristobal Leads No. 10 Miami To National Championship Game

See All NFL Videos