Two years ago, Patrick Mahomes honored Len Dawson during a game less than a week after the Chiefs' Hall of Fame quarterback's passing. On Thursday night, Mahomes surpassed Dawson as the franchise's all-time career passing leader. He now becomes the only active NFL quarterback who leads his respective franchise in career passing yards.

Mahomes passed Dawson on a vintage Mahomes play that saw him evade traffic before hitting Travis Kelce downfield for a 23-yard gain midway through the second quarter.

Mahomes entered Thursday night's Week 1 game against the Ravens needing 84 passing yards to pass Dawson, who spent 14 of his 19 pro seasons in Kansas City. Like Mahomes, Dawson led the Chiefs to multiple league titles that included the franchise's first Super Bowl win at the end of the 1969 season.

Dawson won MVP honors that day after leading the Chiefs to a 23-7 win over the favored Vikings in what was the final game ever played between the AFL and the NFL. By virtue of the Chiefs' win over the Vikings, the AFL evened their record against the NFL in Super Bowl competition.

Also like Mahomes, Dawson was a prolific quarterback. He led the league in completion percentage eight times and touchdown passes on four separate occasions. Dawson's contributions to pro football and his status as one of the best quarterbacks of his era was career were recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who inducted him in 1987.

Mahomes, given that he is already a two-time league and three-time Super Bowl MVP, is a shoo-in to join Dawson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. But before that happens, Mahomes will further try to add to his legacy, which he can do this season by possibly becoming the first quarterback to win three consecutive Super Bowls.