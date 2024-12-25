Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quite a large contract and could buy his wife almost anything for Christmas, but what Brittany Mahomes wanted can't be found under the tree. The Mahomes family is expecting another baby "any day now," so they were hoping No. 15 would get a week off to begin the playoffs.

Only one AFC team gets the Super Wild Card Weekend bye, and a week off would certainly help Mahomes' chances of being available for their new bundle of joy's birth. He made good on his promise by securing a 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and clinching the No. 1 seed.

"I told my pregnant wife I was gonna get her that No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby, so we got the one seed," Mahomes said after the win.

"Brittany says I've been stressing her out too much this season, so I gotta try to not put that much stress on her through these football games and get that bye. And hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby maybe on the bye week somewhere and then everything will work out perfectly," Mahomes said prior to the game. "[She's the] MVP because she'll go in there and crush it and what, three babies? I can take a break for a long time and just focus on playing football and raising those babies."

The couple has two children together, a daughter named Sterling and a son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. In July, the couple announced they were expecting their third child, a girl.

In the Christmas Day game, the defending Super Bowl MVP went 29 of 38 passing with 320 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs have won three games in 11 days. Their final regular season game is Jan. 5 against the Denver Broncos.