The New England Patriots' defensive backfield took another hit on Sunday when cornerback Marcus Jones left Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins with an injury. Jones suffered a torn labrum and will be placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Media.

New England will be without Jones for at least four weeks.

The injury occurred when Jones attempted to tackle Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He appeared to be in pain as he was lying on the field.

Prior to the injury, Jones recorded five tackles with one fumble recovery against Miami.

The Patriots defense was already dealing with multiple injuries to their squad heading into Week 2. Cornerbacks Jack Jones (hamstring) and Isaiah Bolden (concussion) were placed on IR to start the season. Also, Jonathan Jones missed the team's second game of the season due to an ankle injury. He was limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday and does not yet have a game designation.

With so many players dealing with injuries on that side of the ball, the team will have to rely on rookies Christian Gonzalez and Ameer Speed along with Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant.

On Thursday, the Patriots added two cornerbacks, Breon Borders and Azizi Hearn, to their practice squad, according to a team release.

The defense has been the Patriots' strong suit, but these hits will certainly not help their situation. New England is 0-2 heading into the Week 3, with losses to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dolphins.

The Patriots head to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets Sunday in Week 3.