New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been out since last week with what the Patriots listed on their injury report as an illness. He missed the team's Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins and has been out of practice this week.

On Friday morning, Henderson provided an update on his status with a post on Twitter. The statement reads as follows:

I would like to provide an official statement regarding the medical condition I've been experiencing. Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable. I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities. I want to thank my wife for being by my side through all of this. I want to thank Jesus for giving me a peace that surpasses all understanding. Despite all of this, my heart rejoices in The Lord and my heart is at peace knowing that He is always faithful and His promise of Romans 8:28 always remain true. "And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose." The purpose of trials in life is not to drive us away from God, but to only bring us closer. May God's Will be done, not mine. My wife and I are deeply grateful for family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, my agent, my medical team, teammates, and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement, and support. We respectfully ask for continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery.

Henderson will presumably be out for the foreseeable future. His health and recovery are obviously of the utmost importance, and it is hard to see him returning to the field unless and until he and his doctors can figure out the cause of his symptoms and how to address them.

Henderson rushed 52 times for 203 yards and a touchdown this season, and added five catches for 45 scoreless yards. During his rookie season a year ago, he totaled 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns after being selected near the top of the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his absence, the Patriots will continue to lean on Rhamondre Stevenson as their lead back, with Corey Kiner and Lan Larison working in behind him. They face the Green Bay Packers andDetroit Lions over the next two weeks before taking their bye and then closing out the year with games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Dolphins.