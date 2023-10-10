The Patriots season has not gone the way many in Foxborough had hoped, but they are getting some much-needed reinforcements on offense.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was present during the club's Tuesday practice, signaling that New England has opened up his practice window after beginning the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the summer in joint practices with the Packers. The Patriots now have 21 days to activate Thornton onto the active roster or else he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

His potential return to action couldn't come at a more ideal time with both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas in concussion protocol.

The Patriots selected Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. The 23-year-old possesses blazing speed, which is a trait the offense has lacked throughout the first five weeks of the season. Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and that burst is something that could help inject some life into a Patriots offense that is averaging just 4.4 yards per play, which is tied for the third-lowest in the NFL.

While Thornton does have some elite traits, things have yet to truly come together, in part, because of injury. Thronton started last season on injured reserve as well due to a broken collarbone. In the nine games he did suit up for during his rookie season, he caught 22 of his 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a score on the ground.