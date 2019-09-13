Patriots vs. Dolphins odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

AFC East rivals clash when the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots, who won the AFC East last year with an 11-5 record, opened the season with a dominant 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Dolphins suffered a humiliating 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Sunday's kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots have won 13 of their last 18 games against the Dolphins, including last season's 38-7 victory in Foxborough. New England is an 18.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Dolphins picks of your own, listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season on a sizzling 17-6 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a strong 79-49 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Patriots vs. Dolphins. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Patriots' passing attack came out of the gates fast last week in a season-opening win over the Steelers, as quarterback Tom Brady completed 24 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett hauled in four passes for 95 yards and two scores, while Josh Gordon added three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to Dorsett, Gordon and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, Brady and the Patriots' passing attack will add another explosive weapon this week as Antonio Brown is expected to make his New England debut against the Dolphins. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdown receptions.

But just because New England's offense has been explosive does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Dolphins spread on Sunday.

That's because the Dolphins have had New England's number at home. In fact, Miami has won each of its last two matchups against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, including last year's dramatic 34-33 last-second victory. Plus, the Dolphins have covered the spread in five of their last six games at home against New England.

So who wins Patriots vs. Dolphins? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Dolphins spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.