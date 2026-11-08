Patriots vs. Packers live updates: Two playoff hopefuls meet in Week 9

The Green Bay Packers (5-3) head to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon is a matchup of two of the NFL's hottest teams with two of the league's best quarterbacks.

Both squads started the 2026 season 1-2 and are now 5-3 after winning four of their last five games. The Packers' defense, allowing just 14.6 points per game in their last five games after allowing 30.3 points per game in their first three, is powering their bounce-back. For the Patriots, it's the opposite, with their offense averaging 29.6 points per game in their last five games after producing a scoring average of 12.0 in their first three games.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up, has been on fire the last five weeks, leading the entire NFL in both total yards (1,532) and total touchdowns (17). His active streak of having three-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive games is the second-longest such streak in Patriots history, behind only Tom Brady's 10 in a row in New England's perfect 16-0 regular season in 2007. Packers quarterback Jordan Love led the NFL in passing yards (2,246) through Week 8, and he has multiple passing touchdowns in seven of his eight games this season, tied with Kirk Cousins for the most such games in 2026.

Will Love's Packers come into Foxborough and spoil the Patriots' party? Or will Maye halt Green Bay's resurgence? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out, along with analysis, key plays, highlights and more.

How to watch Packers vs. Patriots live