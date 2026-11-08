 Skip to Main Content

Patriots vs. Packers live updates: Two playoff hopefuls meet in Week 9

Keep up with all the biggest developments from a key Week 9 game

By
1 min read
jordan-love-packers.jpg
Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers (5-3) head to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon is a matchup of two of the NFL's hottest teams with two of the league's best quarterbacks.

Both squads started the 2026 season 1-2 and are now 5-3 after winning four of their last five games. The Packers' defense, allowing just 14.6 points per game in their last five games after allowing 30.3 points per game in their first three, is powering their bounce-back. For the Patriots, it's the opposite, with their offense averaging 29.6 points per game in their last five games after producing a scoring average of 12.0 in their first three games. 

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up, has been on fire the last five weeks, leading the entire NFL in both total yards (1,532) and total touchdowns (17). His active streak of having three-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive games is the second-longest such streak in Patriots history, behind only Tom Brady's 10 in a row in New England's perfect 16-0 regular season in 2007. Packers quarterback Jordan Love led the NFL in passing yards (2,246) through Week 8, and he has multiple passing touchdowns in seven of his eight games this season, tied with Kirk Cousins for the most such games in 2026. 

Will Love's Packers come into Foxborough and spoil the Patriots' party? Or will Maye halt Green Bay's resurgence? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out, along with analysis, key plays, highlights and more. 

How to watch Packers vs. Patriots live

Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jordan Love is making an NFL MVP case

The Packers ask Jordan Love to captain the ship with one hand tied behind his back, and he is powering them into a playoff position with a 5-3 record. Green Bay entered Week 9 dead last in the NFL in rushing offense by over 15 yards per game (60.6 rushing yards per game) while leading the league in dropped passes with 23, eight more than the next closest teams (the one-win Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers). Love has also been hit 53 times this season, the fourth most in the league. With all that adversity, Love leads the NFL in passing yards (2,246) and completions of 20-plus air yards (17) and is fourth in passing touchdowns (16). He is the NFL's Ethan Hunt, completing seemingly impossible missions with regularity.  

Jordan Love NFL ranks through Week 8
NFL rank

Pass yards

2,264

1st

Pass TD

16

4th

Completions of 20-plus air yards

17

1st

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye on fire

Drake Maye is looking like the quarterback that finished second in the NFL MVP race in 2025 across the last five weeks of football in 2026. He led the NFL in both total yards and total touchdowns from Weeks 4-8. His five consecutive games with three-plus total touchdowns is the second-longest such streak in Patriots history, behind only Tom Brady's 10 in a row in New England's perfect 16-0 regular season in 2007.

Drake Maye last five starts Total yardsTotal TD

Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills

323

3

Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

399

5

Week 6 vs. New York Jets

259

3

Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

347

3

Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins

204

3

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Patriots offensewent from being one of the NFL's worst to one of the NFL's best

New England's offensive revival is helping power their run of four wins in the last five games. 

Patriots offense this seasonFirst three gamesLast five games

W-L

1-2

4-1

PPG

12.0

29.6

NFL rank

T-31st

3rd

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives: New England will have TE Hunter Henry (foot), S Kevin Byard (chest)

Almost everyone the Patriots had listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers is active: Tight end Hunter Henry (foot), safety Kevin Byard (chest), cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (foot), safety Brenden Schooler (hamstring) and guard Greg Van Roten (hamstring). 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Packers defense went from being one of the NFL's worst to one of the NFL's best

Green Bay's defensive revival is helping power their run of four wins in the last five games. 

Packers defense this seasonFirst three gamesLast five games

W-L

1-2

4-1

PPG

30.3

14.6

NFL rank

T-29th

3rd

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers inactives: Green Bay will be without RB MarShawn Lloyd (knee), will have CB Keisean Nixon (groin)

Packers No. 2 running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, and Green Bay decided to make him inactive in Week 9. Green Bay will have cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and running back Chris Brooks (ankle) on Sunday. 
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Carhartt Skilled Trades NFL Week 9: Patrick Mahomes or Jared Goff?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    NFL Week 9 Officially Delicious Picks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Bengals Take Down Falcons, Tied for 1st in AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    What Can We Expect From the Bengals Defense?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Bucs Aim to Contain Explosive Bears Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Backup QB Set Up for Success in NFL Week 9

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Concern Level for Mahomes, Chiefs Passing Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Rams Expect Return of Myles Garrett in Week 9

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Bills Offense vs Vikings Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Patriots' A.J. Brown Expected to Miss 2nd Straight Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Raiders Return to the Bay Area to Face 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Ashton Jeanty Seeing Decline in Production

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Trade Speculation and How It Affects the Player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Shedeur Sanders to Start at Saints for Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Patriots vs. Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    What to Make of DT Chris Jones' Struggles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Jahmyr Gibbs Off to Historic Start, Favorite to Win OPOY

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Tyler Allgeier Takes Over as Cardinals' RB1

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Jonah Coleman Shines in Broncos' Week 8 Win Over Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Trevor Lawrence Hitting Another Level for Jaguars

See All NFL Videos