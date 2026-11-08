Patriots vs. Packers live updates: Two playoff hopefuls meet in Week 9

Jordan Love is making an NFL MVP case
The Packers ask Jordan Love to captain the ship with one hand tied behind his back, and he is powering them into a playoff position with a 5-3 record. Green Bay entered Week 9 dead last in the NFL in rushing offense by over 15 yards per game (60.6 rushing yards per game) while leading the league in dropped passes with 23, eight more than the next closest teams (the one-win Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers). Love has also been hit 53 times this season, the fourth most in the league. With all that adversity, Love leads the NFL in passing yards (2,246) and completions of 20-plus air yards (17) and is fourth in passing touchdowns (16). He is the NFL's Ethan Hunt, completing seemingly impossible missions with regularity.
|Jordan Love NFL ranks through Week 8
|NFL rank
Pass yards
2,264
1st
Pass TD
16
4th
Completions of 20-plus air yards
17
1st