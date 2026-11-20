The injuries for the New England Patriots continue to pile up. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, per reports. The news comes the same day as reports that quarterback Drake Maye is expected to miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season with a broken right fibula.

Brown suffered the hamstring injury during their Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. The 29-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries this season, finding himself on the injury report more times than not.

The three-time Pro Bowler suffered an ankle injury in their season opener and was placed on injured reserve, missing four games. After he returned, he then missed two games due to a knee strain.

A.J. Brown NE • WR • #1 TAR 26 REC 11 REC YDs 128 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

What started as a slew of hopeful possibilities for the Patriots, with Brown and Maye leading the offense, has dipped quite dramatically. The duo has played together in just four games this season, and in those four games, Brown has 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns.

The Patriots are currently on a bye, but even with the extra time to rest, Brown is expected to be sidelined for multiple games.

The wide receiver room now consists of Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams. Romeo Doubs will be eligible to return from IR when the team returns from its bye week.

The Patriots acquired Brown this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick.

New England currently sits at 5-5 and will face the Los Angeles Chargers when it returns from the bye in Week 12.