Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning anticipates an impactful season out of Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but expressed reservations about the team's success if the other side of the football doesn't lead.

Monday's acquisition of Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins is another power play move this offseason for a franchise searching for its first postseason win in eight years this fall.

"I'm excited for Aaron. It's a good opportunity," Manning said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show. "There's no substitute for experience, and what Aaron can do to help these receivers is significant. I think the whole team needs to do their part as well. The defense needs to be the Pittsburgh Steelers — you're probably not expecting him to go out and score 40 points every week.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it. Hopefully, this is a good chapter for him and he can finish strong if it is his last year. Hopefully, Aaron takes that energy and goes out and plays really well this season."

The Steelers finished 12th overall in total defense last season and gave up just 20.4 points per game, fourth-best in the AFC behind the Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs. After shipping Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in the Ramsey deal, Pittsburgh's defensive core is down to T.J. Watt and Cameron Hayward, with several teams inquiring about Watt's availability given his contract complaints.

The Steelers reportedly have no interest in moving Watt, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. And reading into Manning's remarks about the defense, it would be in the franchise's best interest to keep the reliable edge rusher.

Manning and Rodgers met head-to-head twice prior to the former Denver quarterback's retirement, once during the 2008-09 and finally coming during the 2015-16 campaign. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP, with Rodgers trailing him both categories.

Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL in passer rating on four separate occasions and twice has led the league in touchdowns (2016, 2020).