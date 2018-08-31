Raiders holdout Khalil Mack breaks silence with three simple words on Twitter
It sounds like Khalil Mack would like to get back to playing football
With the Raiders' regular season opener less than 10 days away, it's starting to look more and more like Khalil Mack isn't going to be on the field for the team's Week 1 game against the Rams.
Mack has already missed all of training camp, and with contract negotiations at a stalemate, there's almost no reason to think that the two sides will get a deal done before the Raiders' Monday night opener.
So how does Mack feel about all of this?
Although the Raiders' star has kept relatively quiet over the past few months, he finally broke his silence on Thursday with a simple three-word tweet. Apparently, Mack was scrolling through Twitter when he noticed that someone had posted a clip of him pulling an absurd move on a Dolphins offensive lineman.
After watching himself in action, Mack sent out the tweet below.
It's official: Khalil Mack misses football.
Of course, the big question here is: How much does he miss it?
The Raiders are probably hoping that Mack misses football so much that he'll be willing to report next week without redoing his contract.
If Mack doesn't report to the team, his next tweet might mention how much he misses money, and that's because he's going to lose a lot of it if he's not on the field for Week 1. As things currently stand, Mack is scheduled to play the 2018 season under the terms of his fifth-year option, which will pay him roughly $13.846 million. If Mack misses any games this season, that means he'll also be missing out on the $814,000 paycheck that comes with them, which is a lot of money to give up.
The good news for Mack is that, despite the holdout, his teammates miss him as much as he misses football.
If the Raiders want Mack to report, they're likely going to have to offer something in the neighborhood of the money that the Rams just gave Aaron Donald. The Rams star signed a six-year extension on Friday worth $135 million, and let's just say, Mack definitely took notice. After the Rams tweeted out a video of Donald on Twitter, Mack made sure to 'like' it.
That's a textbook example of how to passive-aggressively use Twitter.
If Mack and the Raiders can't hammer out a deal, there's always the possibility of the trade. However, that's looking highly unlikely right now, but only because the Raiders are reportedly looking for at least two first-round picks just to start the conversation.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
One NFL team likely headed to Hawaii
Aloha! NFL football is likely headed back to Hawaii in 2019
-
Can ugly preseason hurt playoff chances?
Does the preseason actually mean more than we think?
-
Pats trade ex-second-rounder to Atlanta
The reserve defensive back was originally a second-round pick in 2015
-
Texans cut disappointing Braxton Miller
Miller disappointed during his two seasons in Houston as he transitioned to wide receiver
-
SportsLine power rankings and odds value
Super Bowl rematch? SportsLine says the Patriots and Eagles are the two best teams in 2018
-
Award picks: Brees MVP, Garrett DPOY
Plus picks for Rookies of the Year, breakout player, hot coach and GM candidates and more