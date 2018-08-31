Raiders holdout Khalil Mack breaks silence with three simple words on Twitter

With the Raiders' regular season opener less than 10 days away, it's starting to look more and more like Khalil Mack isn't going to be on the field for the team's Week 1 game against the Rams.

Mack has already missed all of training camp, and with contract negotiations at a stalemate, there's almost no reason to think that the two sides will get a deal done before the Raiders' Monday night opener.

So how does Mack feel about all of this?

Although the Raiders' star has kept relatively quiet over the past few months, he finally broke his silence on Thursday with a simple three-word tweet. Apparently, Mack was scrolling through Twitter when he noticed that someone had posted a clip of him pulling an absurd move on a Dolphins offensive lineman.

After watching himself in action, Mack sent out the tweet below.

I miss it — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) August 31, 2018

It's official: Khalil Mack misses football.

Of course, the big question here is: How much does he miss it?

The Raiders are probably hoping that Mack misses football so much that he'll be willing to report next week without redoing his contract.

If Mack doesn't report to the team, his next tweet might mention how much he misses money, and that's because he's going to lose a lot of it if he's not on the field for Week 1. As things currently stand, Mack is scheduled to play the 2018 season under the terms of his fifth-year option, which will pay him roughly $13.846 million. If Mack misses any games this season, that means he'll also be missing out on the $814,000 paycheck that comes with them, which is a lot of money to give up.

The good news for Mack is that, despite the holdout, his teammates miss him as much as he misses football.

I miss you — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 31, 2018

If the Raiders want Mack to report, they're likely going to have to offer something in the neighborhood of the money that the Rams just gave Aaron Donald. The Rams star signed a six-year extension on Friday worth $135 million, and let's just say, Mack definitely took notice. After the Rams tweeted out a video of Donald on Twitter, Mack made sure to 'like' it.

That's a textbook example of how to passive-aggressively use Twitter.

If Mack and the Raiders can't hammer out a deal, there's always the possibility of the trade. However, that's looking highly unlikely right now, but only because the Raiders are reportedly looking for at least two first-round picks just to start the conversation.