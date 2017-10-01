Raiders' Michael Crabtree reportedly not expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos

The Raiders will have to get by against their rivals without one of their best offensive weapons

The Oakland Raiders have their work cut out for them Sunday as they attempt to bounce back from their disastrous offensive performance against Washington a week ago against the division rival Denver Broncos, who once again appear to have one of the very best defenses in the NFL

Making things even more difficult for the Raiders will be the absence of wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who, according to multiple reports, will not play due to the chest/lung injury he suffered last week. 

Crabtree has been one of the most productive receivers in the league since landing in Oakland (85-922-9 in 2015, 89-1,003-8 in 2016), finally tapping into the enormous potential many saw in him when he was at Texas Tech. 

Without him, there will undoubtedly be more attention focused on No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper, as well as Marshawn Lynch and the run game. That means Derek Carr will have to try to beat the Broncos by throwing to secondary and tertiary targets like Jared Cook, Seth Roberts, and Cordarrelle Patterson. That's a bad situation for Oakland to be in, as there is nothing worse against the Broncos than them knowing that you want to throw, and where you want to throw it. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

