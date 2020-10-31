The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Raiders are 3-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Browns have won five of their past six games. The Raiders have lost three of their past four.

Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Raiders odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 49.5. Before entering any Raiders vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Raiders. Here are several NFL betting lines for Raiders vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Raiders spread: Browns -2.5

Browns vs. Raiders over-under: 49.5 points

Browns vs. Raiders money line: Cleveland -140, Las Vegas 120

What you need to know about the Browns

This past Sunday, Cleveland outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals for a 37-34 win. The Browns are off to their best start since 1994 and this is their first season since 1987 where they have scored 30-plus points in five games. They are one of three teams to accomplish that feat in 2020. Baker Mayfield passed for a career-high five TDs and 297 yards on 28 attempts. He has two-plus TD passes in five of his past six games. Mayfield is one of five QBs in the NFL with a TD pass in seven games this season

Kareem Hunt had a season-high 102 scrimmage yards and a TD catch last week. He is tied for the league lead with seven TDs from scrimmage. The Raiders are coming into the game with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 12 on the season. Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Rashard Higgins stepped in and had six catches for a career-high 110 yards.

What you need to know about the Raiders

The Raiders absorbed a 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Derek Carr passed for 284 yards with two TDs vs. an INT for a 97.5 rating last week, his sixth game with a 95-plus rating this season, most in the NFL. He is aiming for his sixth game in a row with two-plus TD passes. Carr has 2,272 career completions, surpassing Tony Romo for the second most in his first 100 career starts in NFL history.

Josh Jacobs was held to a career-low 17 rushing yards on 10 carries. He is still seeking his first 100-yard rushing game of the season and has not rushed for a TD in four of six games. Nelson Agholor set season highs in catches (five) and yards (107) and had a TD catch last week. He has scored in three consecutive games. Darren Waller is tied for the league lead in tight end receptions with 40. Maxx Crosby has a sack in three of his past four games.

How to make Raiders vs. Browns picks

