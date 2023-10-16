The Los Angeles Rams could be without running back Kyren Williams in Week 7 when they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks but should be back by Week 10 at the latest, according to ESPN.

Fellow running back Ronnie Rivers is also going to miss time as he deals with a knee injury. With Williams and Rivers out, rookie Zach Evans is expected to receive a larger workload. Los Angeles could also turn to veteran backs Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin.

Williams rushed for 158 yards in Week 6's 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. So far this season, Williams has 97 carries for 456 yards along with 13 receptions for 109 yards. Rivers has recorded 57 yards on 13 carries along with four catches for 18 yards this season.

Kyren Williams LAR • RB • #23 Att 97 Yds 456 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Rams have 649 rushing yards and are averaging 4.2 yards per carry through six weeks of play, which is middle of the road in the league.

When asked about his running backs rotation, Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team will sort that out during this week's practices in preparation for Pittsburgh.

"We'll probably have a little bit better idea once you get the full gauntlet of what it is exactly looking like projection-wise on both Ronnie and Kyren," McVay said. "How that will reflect any sort of decisions as it relates to the roster, and then what it looks for the landscape of the league."