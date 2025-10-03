Skip to Main Content
Rams vs. 49ers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as San Francisco surprisingly controls first half

Week 5 kicks off with a crucial NFC West battle on 'Thursday Night Football'

No Brock Purdy -- or Ricky Pearsall, or Jauan Jennings, or Nick Bosa, or George Kittle, or … the list goes on -- no problem, at least through 30 minutes, for San Francisco. The 49ers lead the Rams 17-7 through two quarters, with Mac Jones dealing, Christian McCaffrey carrying the load and the defense playing well.

It's been a terrific performance from Jones, who is already 2-0 this season as a starter in place of the injured Purdy. Across San Francisco's first two drives, he connected on 11 of 13 passes for 131 and two touchdowns, the first to Jake Tonges from 6 yards out, the second a 1-yarder to McCaffrey. Overall, he is 15 for 23 for 179 yards, and he has not taken a sack or thrown an interception.

It's been the McCaffrey show otherwise. He has 18 touches for 89 yards. And in the moments in which the Rams have limited him, Jones has come up with pinpoint passes.

Overall, the 49ers have a 17:55-12:05 advantage in terms of time of possession and a 233-137 yards advantage.

The Rams had a frustrating start: Their first drive yielded just one first down, and their second got deep into 49ers territory before Blake Corum mishandled a pitch from Matthew Stafford for a turnover. Los Angeles finally got its offense going shortly before halftime, with Matthew Stafford finding Kyren Williams out of the backfield for a 14-yard touchdown.

The 49ers put together a strong response, though, and got an Eddy Pineiro 37-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Kyren Williams' second touchdown catch, but extra point is blocked

We have a tie game on our hands! Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams led the Rams down the field, but it's Kyren Williams who's on the receiving end of an 8-yard toss from Stafford for the touchdown. Joshua Karty's extra point was blocked, leaving the score tied 20-20.

It's Williams' second career game with multiple receiving touchdowns. The 49ers defense, though, is starting to show cracks. With no Nick Bosa, there's not a ton of pass rush, and Stafford is starting to find openings in the secondary. Adams had catches of 25 and 24 yards on the series.

 
TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Puka Nacua finds the end zone

The Rams are within six points, 20-14, after Matthew Stafford's 1-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua.

Nacua had just three catches for 24 yards in the first half. He already has four catches for 32 yards through two offensive drives in the second half; Sean McVay and Stafford have made it a point to get him the ball quickly and let him work thereafter.

 
Mac Jones goes down, leaves under his own power

Mac Jones went down in a significant amount of pain after being hit by Byron Young. Jones, who is already playing in place of Brock Purdy, has been dealing with a knee injury and playing with a brace, and that was the area he was grabbing. Jones was able to get up and jog to the sideline under his own power.

Adrian Martinez is the 49ers' current backup. He has never played in an NFL game. San Francisco leads 20-7.

 
Rams' first drive of second half fizzles out

This was not the start to the second half the Rams envisioned. After moving into 49ers territory, Los Angeles had back-to-back drops from Jordan Whittington and Kyren Williams, and then Joshua Karty missed a 53-yard field goal, his first miss of the season that wasn't blocked.

The 49ers maintain a 17-7 lead, and they'll be ecstatic that their defense bent but didn't break yet again.

 
TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Matthew Stafford finds Kyren Williams

It took a bit, but the Rams offense got rolling here just before halftime, and Matthew Stafford found a wide-open Kyren Williams for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:09 left in the second quarter.

That's an eight-play, 85-yard drive from Los Angeles when it badly needed it. Rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson came up with a huge contested catch that gained 21 yards on third and 4. It was his first career reception.

 
49ers putting on an offensive clinic early vs. Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is pulling out all the stops so far. He dialed up an interesting-looking trick play, which resulted in an 8-yard catch by Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco is controlling this game in terms of time of possession, and that's the strategy that's going to be needed to pull off an upset as an 8.5-point underdog.

The 49ers have 163 yards of total offense, while the Rams have just seven on the one drive.

Going back down memory lane, the 49ers were once a touchdown underdog back in 2020 against the Rams on the road. The 49ers started backup quarterback Nick Mullens and walked away with a 23-20 win. 

 
TOUCHDOWN 49ers: Mac Jones to Christian McCaffrey puts San Fran up 14-0

The methodical 49ers are grinding through the Rams here early. San Francisco just capped a 17-play, 76-yard drive with Mac Jones' second touchdown toss of the day, this one to Christian McCaffrey.

The drive took eight minutes and 15 seconds and included two fourth-and-1 conversions and a third-and-9 conversion. McCaffrey already has 13 touches for 68 yards, and even when the Rams have contained him, Jones has been precise. He's 11 of 13 for 131 yards through two drives. 

 
TOUCHDOWN 49ers: Mac Jones finds Jake Tonges to cap perfect first possession

What a start from San Francisco! The 49ers march right down the field, and Mac Jones finds Jake Tonges wide open from 6 yards out for the score.

It's a brilliant start and a wonderful opening script from Kyle Shanahan. McCaffrey had five touches (three carries, two catches) for 43 total yards on the drive, and Jones is getting the ball out quickly to avoid a fearsome Los Angeles pass rush. He went five for five for 77 yards, with the big one being a 35-yard catch-and-run by Kendrick Bourne when the 49ers were backed up on first and 20.

You couldn't have scripted a better start, and Shanahan once again shows few script them up better than he does.

 
We're underway in Los Angeles!

The 49ers, led by Mac Jones, will start with the ball.

 
Christian McCaffrey in for another heavy workload

Given the 49ers' injuries at its skill positions, expect another large dose of Christian McCaffrey tonight. The versatile running back leads the NFL with 100 touches (69 carries, 31 receptions) and his 530 yards from scrimmage are third to Bijan Robinson and Puka Nacua.

In two career games for the 49ers against the Rams, McCaffrey has 284 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. McCaffrey's 3.3 yards per carry this season, though, rank 39th out of 47 qualified running backs. San Francisco needs better ground production to have a chance.

 
How do 49ers slow down Puka Nacua, Davante Adams?

Limiting Puka Nacua was already difficult enough before Davante Adams arrived. Now that Adams is lining up opposite him, Nacua has been nearly unstoppable, leading the NFL in receptions (42) and receiving yards (503) through four weeks. Adams, meanwhile, has 17 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Both Nacua (4.62) and Adams (2.27) rank in the top dozen in yards per route run against man coverage, and Nacua (4.20) leads the NFL in yards per route run against zone coverage. San Francisco cornerbacks Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir will have their hands full.

 
Rams inactives: Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein out as expected

The Rams come into this game much healthier than the 49ers, as evidenced by their relatively clean injury report this week. Tyler Higbee (hip) and Rob Havenstein (ankle) were both listed as doubtful and are indeed out. Those were the only players who entered the game with an injury designation.

 
49ers inactives: Wide receiver thin due to injury

As had been previously announced, quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receivers Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Jordan Watkins are all out tonight. That leaves Mac Jones' top wide receivers as ...

  • DeMarcus Robinson: playing his second game with the team after a three-game suspension to open the season
  • Kendrick Bourne: signed less than one month ago
  • Skyy Moore: acquired via trade in late August
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: signed in late August
