For the first time ever, the NFL plays on Thanksgiving Eve. This inaugural matchup kicks off a marathon of action over the course of the holiday weekend, with five days of games over a six-day stretch. We begin with a doozy as the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.

This NFC showdown has massive ramifications for the playoff picture. Coming into Week 12, Green Bay is holding onto the No. 7 seed in the conference. However, the Rams are right behind them with an identical 6-4 record. L.A. currently loses out due to a tiebreaker, but would gain a pivotal head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory tonight, as well as moving a game above the Packers in the standings.

As for Green Bay, they are not only looking to hold on to their playoff position but also hoping to keep pace in a wildly competitive NFC North. Fortunately for them, they'll get a boost on the defensive side of the ball as pass rusher Micah Parsons is set to make his season debut as he returns from last season's ACL tear.

Will Parsons be able to help lift the Packers to a win? Can the Rams force themselves into the playoff picture? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this Thanksgiving Eve matchup. Below, you can find real-time highlights and expert analysis.

How to watch Packers vs. Rams

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Stream: Netflix

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -3.5, O/U 43.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook