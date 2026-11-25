Christian Watson injury update: WR back in the game
After being listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury, Watson is back on the field for the Packers second drive of the night.
For the first time ever, the NFL plays on Thanksgiving Eve. This inaugural matchup kicks off a marathon of action over the course of the holiday weekend, with five days of games over a six-day stretch. We begin with a doozy as the Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.
This NFC showdown has massive ramifications for the playoff picture. Coming into Week 12, Green Bay is holding onto the No. 7 seed in the conference. However, the Rams are right behind them with an identical 6-4 record. L.A. currently loses out due to a tiebreaker, but would gain a pivotal head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory tonight, as well as moving a game above the Packers in the standings.
As for Green Bay, they are not only looking to hold on to their playoff position but also hoping to keep pace in a wildly competitive NFC North. Fortunately for them, they'll get a boost on the defensive side of the ball as pass rusher Micah Parsons is set to make his season debut as he returns from last season's ACL tear.
Will Parsons be able to help lift the Packers to a win? Can the Rams force themselves into the playoff picture? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this Thanksgiving Eve matchup. Below, you can find real-time highlights and expert analysis.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Stream: Netflix
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Rams -3.5, O/U 43.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
After being listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury, Watson is back on the field for the Packers second drive of the night.
The 37-yard DPI penalty immediately put the Rams deep in Packers territory, but the Green Bay defense stood tall. They held L.A. to a field goal attempt, and Brandon McManus netted the 43-yarder. The Packers trail 3-0, but it could've been worse.
Green Bay says Watson has a thigh injury.
On the first snap of the game, Christian Watson may have tweaked something. He hauled in a 6-yard pass from Jordan Love and immediately asked out. He jogged to the sideline and the Netflix broadcast showed him laying down with trainers looking at him. Packers tossed back-to-back incompletions after Watson left and punted away.
Per the Netflix sideline report, the Packers are expecting to deploy Micah Parsons on about half of the defensive snaps. This is the star pass rusher's first game back since suffering a torn ACL last season. Big lift for the Green Bay defense, but it could be a soft opening for Parsons.
The big thing to note here is who is NOT on this list: Micah Parsons. He's back.