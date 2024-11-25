The New York Jets became the first team to fire their coach this season, as Woody Johnson handed Robert Saleh his walking papers following a 2-3 start. That move in itself was not enough to spark the Jets, as they have since gone 1-5, while general manager Joe Douglas was also fired.

Everyone is wondering who could be leading the Jets next, and Johnson is taking this decision seriously. He's hired the 33rd Team, a media outlet, in addition to former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who is also co-host of CBS Sports' "With The First Pick" draft podcast, to help "identify, vet and coordinate candidates and interviews."

This looming coaching carousel could be the most fascinating in NFL history. We have a 70-year-old legend for hire, along with former players and young offensive minds. Who are the best fits for the Jets? Let's take a look.

5. Aaron Glenn, Lions DC

Glenn is an underrated coaching candidate who is expected to find a job this offseason. He spent 15 seasons playing cornerback in the NFL, and was actually a first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994 out of Texas A&M. Glenn also worked as a personnel scout for the franchise back in 2012. Now, he's a talented defensive coordinator. In fact, NFL players ranked Glenn as the top defensive coordinator in the league last year.

Glenn spent time coaching defensive backs for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints before his promotion to DC in Detroit. At 52 years old, he's poised for another promotion.

4. Todd Monken, Ravens OC

ESPN reported last month that Monken -- among other names you will find on this list -- are names who will be brought up when it comes to the Jets coaching job. Monken won two College Football Playoff National Championships during his time as the offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia, and now coordinates one of the best offenses in the NFL with Baltimore.

The Ravens currently lead the league with 430.1 yards of total offense per game, and are one of two teams that average more than 30 points per game. Monken helped Lamar Jackson win his second NFL MVP in his first season working with him, and is helping Derrick Henry secure his case for Canton. Wouldn't you like to see what he could do with the Jets' weaponry on offense?

3. Ben Johnson, Lions OC

Speaking of offensive minds, Johnson may be the best on the market. It looked like he was going to land a head coaching job this past offseason, but Johnson ultimately returned to Detroit. Under Johnson's watch, the Lions offense finished top five in both points per game and yards per game in each of the last two seasons. In 2023, Detroit tied a franchise record with 12 wins and won the NFC North for the very first time. This year, the Lions are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Johnson, who turned 38 this offseason, has been with the Lions organization since 2019. As far as coaches who have never been a lead man before, Johnson may be No. 1 on teams' list.

2. Mike Vrabel, Browns assistant

The 2021 NFL Coach of the Year found himself on the outside looking in this offseason after being fired by the Tennessee Titans following a second straight losing season. Vrabel went 54-45 during his six seasons as Tennessee's lead man, won the AFC South twice and made the AFC Championship game in his second season with the Titans.

Vrabel joined the Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant this offseason, but many view him as a favorite to land a head coaching gig this upcoming offseason.

1. Bill Belichick

Could you imagine Belichick being hired by New York for a third time? Hopefully this tenure lasts longer than just one day. It doesn't seem like Belichick is done coaching just yet, and New York could be interested in his services. Would he and Aaron Rodgers be a good fit? That's TBD.

The 72-year-old Belichick has won six Super Bowl rings as head coach, two more than any other in NFL history, and is 14 wins away from tying Don Shula for the most overall wins ever.