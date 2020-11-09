The Baltimore Ravens secured a key win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but they also suffered a key loss.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a calf strain during the contest, and will likely miss multiple weeks, according to a report from NFL Network. Campbell will undergo further tests to determine the exact severity of the injury, but it does not appear to be something that will keep him out long-term, per Ian Rapoport.

Campbell, who was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason in exchange for a fifth-round pick and then signed to an extension, has been one of the best players on Baltimore's defense this season. A versatile lineman who can play both on the edge and inside, he has picked up four sacks, five tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits so far this year. Per Pro Football Focus, he has also batted down five passes and recorded 20 run stops.

In his absence, it's likely that Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis, Brandon Williams, and Justin Madubuike will see more snaps on the interior, while recently-acquired Yannick Ngakoue could see more snaps on the edge.

The Ravens play the Patriots, Titans, and Steelers over the next three weeks, so Campbell's absence comes at an inopportune time of the year for them. However, it's obviously far more important that he be healthy for the playoffs than for a few games in November, so they seem fairly likely to play things safe with the injury.