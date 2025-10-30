NFL Week 9 kicks off with Dolphins vs. Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football' as a pair of two-win teams are seeking to get back into the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore quarterback, Lamar Jackson, will take the field after missing the last three games due to injury, and NFL player props involving Jackson could be one part of a winning NFL SGP. The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites, per the latest NFL odds, with the over/under at 51.5. Constructing a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay could consist of prop bets, as well as TNF predictions versus the spread, on the money line, or with the total.

Miami is 4-2 versus the spread over its last six games, while Baltimore is just 1-3 against the line with Jackson as starter. Should you back Miami at home with your Dolphins vs. Ravens SGP? Outside of Jackson, the likes of Derrick Henry, Tua Tagovailoa and De'Von Achane could also factor into an NFL same-game parlay with their prop lines. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Dolphins picks for your Thursday Night Football SGP, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has analyzed Dolphins vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 4-1.

Top Thursday Night Football SGP picks

After simulating Ravens vs. Dolphins 10,000 times, the model is high on Ravens QB Jackson to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-198) as one leg of its Thursday Night Football SGP. This game is a homecoming for the South Florida native, and he's saved some of his best performances for lining up against the Dolphins. He threw five touchdown passes in his last game versus Miami in 2023, which was his second career five-TD game against the Dolphins. Jackson has four NFL games with a perfect passer rating, and half of them have come against Miami.

In his three full games this year, Jackson went over 1.5 passing touchdowns in each. The Dolphins defense should certainly help the two-time MVP hit the Over, as Miami has been shredded through the air. The Dolphins have allowed the highest completion percentage and second-highest passer rating in 2025, in addition to picking off the fewest passes. The model projects Jackson to have 2.42 passing touchdowns on average on Thursday Night Football. See which other TNF same-game parlay picks to make here,

How to make Ravens vs. Dolphins SGP picks

