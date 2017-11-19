Ravens' former first-rounder Breshad Perriman inactive after brutal evaluations from coaches

By just about any measure, Breshad Perriman has been among the league's worst wide receivers. The Ravens' 2015 first-round pick was drafted for obvious reasons: To give Joe Flacco a legit downfield threat and improve a punchless passing game. Neither has happened. And now, coming off their bye, the coaching staff has decided their offense is better without Perriman, who is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers. Through 24 career games, Perriman has 40 receptions for 553 yards and three touchdowns. And in eight games this season, he's managed just seven catches for 54 yards and has yet to find the end zone.

Pro Football Focus ranks Perriman 112th out of 114 eligible receivers, and Football Outsiders ranks Perriman last among receivers catching fewer than 39 passes this season. He ranks eighth in catches on a Ravens roster where the leading receivers are running back Javorious Allen (39 catches, 189 yrds) and tight end Ben Watson (38 catches, 261 yards).

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora tweeted that the Ravens' bye-week evaluations of Perriman were "brutal," and that, coupled with the return of Danny Woodhead, made it easy to keep Perriman on the bench.

The latest setback to Perriman's career comes six months after teammate Mike Wallace, the Ravens' only 1,000-yard receiver a season ago, predicted Perriman would have a breakout campaign in 2017.

"He's going to surprise a lot of people," Wallace said at the time. "He's going to be one of the top receivers in the league this year. ... You can tell it's night and day with the confidence level. I know exactly how he's going to play. I'm the most confident person in him in the whole world."

Wallace's confidence hasn't been rewarded but the hope is that Woodhead, who will returns from injury on Sunday against the Packers, can jumpstart the Ravens' offense coming out of the backfield.

"I think he can definitely make a big impact," Flacco said last week. "I think it is on us to get him involved and put that fear in other teams that we can hurt people with him."

Since Flacco arrived in Baltimore in 2008, the Ravens have never had two 1,000-yard receivers in a season. With Jeremy Maclin currently leading the team with 310 receiving yards, Flacco is facing long odds to have even one 1,000-yard receiver this season.