John Harbaugh and the Ravens are trying to do something only four teams have accomplished since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger in 1970: reach the playoffs after starting the season 1-5. Sunday's loss to the Rams was rock bottom for the AFC franchise accustomed to winning. Offensive deficiencies were magnified due in large part to the team being without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson each of the last two games with a hamstring issue.

"Our focus is going forward and what we can accomplish for the next 11 games to try to earn our way into the playoffs, which obviously, as [it was] pointed out last night, has not been done very often with the record we have; but, we still believe we can do it," Harbaugh said Monday.

Baltimore expects Jackson to return in Week 8 after its bye week and he's going to be expected to be Superman of sorts to pick up the team while they're down.

Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in four starts and was terrific in the Ravens' lone win, a four-touchdown outing against the Browns in Week 2.

"If I was on the couch with a psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I'm leaning really hard into that, really hard," Harbaugh said. "For any kind of psychological wellbeing, spiritual wellbeing, I'm leaning hard on that happening. So, I'm very hopeful that that happens."

Despite the surprisingly disastrous start to the season for one of the AFC's perceived contenders coming in, Harbaugh is still managing the team as he normally would and hasn't changed the process, he says.

It's hard to expect otherwise for a coach who's led this franchise to the postseason six times in the last seven years with four AFC North titles during that stretch.

"I think what I really try to be intentional about is continuing to respect people and to treat people the right way on our team, in the building, and our coaching staff who are giving everything they've got every single day to be the very best they can be," Harbaugh said.

Baltimore's defense has taken a step back this season, allowing 32.3 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. However, too many empty possessions offensively goes into that, specifically the last two weeks where the Ravens have scored a total of 13 points with Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley at the helm.

Derrick Henry's second 100-yard game of the season against the Rams is a promising sign given his early fumbling issues and Baltimore's obvious reluctancy in recent weeks to call his number. But this team's not going to have a chance to get back on the right foot until Jackson's return and he'll need to be nearly unstoppable down the stretch to turn the tides of a tumultuous campaign.