The list of people willing to talk trash to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is short, but wrestler Chris Jericho's name is on it. During an AEW event in Baltimore on Wednesday night, Jericho said he would take down Jackson in a fight.

As he was awaiting his challenger for the Ring of Honor World Championship, Jericho said he would take on anyone. That's when he looked to the front row and called out Jackson, the former NFL MVP.

"I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's ass!" Jericho shouted.

Ultimately, Colt Cabana came out to challenge Jericho, so Jackson was able to sit to the side and watch the match instead of fighting in it. While Cabana put on a show for the crowd, Jericho was able to win the match and defend his title.

Jackson took the whole thing in stride, and he even provided a reaction on social media after the event.

Jackson is probably not someone to call out, especially in Baltimore. He was named the NFL's MVP in 2019, and he has the Ravens sitting in first place in the AFC North with a 5-3 record.

Through eight games this season, Jackson has completed 63.0% of his passes for 1,635 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 553 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

Next up for Jackson and the Ravens is a road clash with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.