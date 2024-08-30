It didn't take long for Tyler Huntley to find work. A day after he was released by the Cleveland Browns, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to join the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, according to The Athletic.

Huntley made the Browns' initial 53-man roster but was released after Cleveland was reportedly unable to find a trade partner for his services. Huntley was released despite leading the Browns in completion percentage (72.5%) and touchdown passes (3) during the preseason. He also finished second on the team in rushing with 46 yards on eight carries.

A former undrafted rookie, the 26-year-old Huntley started his NFL career with the Ravens back in 2020. He attempted just five passes that season but would make nine starts over the next three seasons in relief of Lamar Jackson. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 after completing 67% of his throws and helping Baltimore secure a wild-card playoff berth. Huntley threw a pair of touchdown passes in that year's wild-card playoff loss to the Bengals.

Huntley made just one start last year and played in five other games.

Huntley rejoins a Ravens quarterback room that also includes Jackson and 38-year-old Josh Johnson, who is entering his 16th NFL season and third stint with Baltimore.